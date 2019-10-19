Local Schedule
TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Spotswood at Jefferson Forest, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Ferrum at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Roanoke at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Randolph at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Randolph, 11 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Guilford at Lynchburg, 1:30 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Duke at James Madison, noon
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.
