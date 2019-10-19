Local Schedule

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Spotswood at Jefferson Forest, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Ferrum at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Roanoke at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 7:30 p.m.

College Women

Randolph at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Bridgewater College at Randolph, 11 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Guilford at Lynchburg, 1:30 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Duke at James Madison, noon

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.

