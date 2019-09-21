TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Spotswood at Fort Union Military Academy, 9 a.m.
East Rockingham, Stonewall Jackson, Page County, Waynesboro, Luray at Wilson Memorial, 10 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Transylvania at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Notre Dame of Maryland, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Lebanon Valley, 3 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater College at Salisbury, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Menno Classic at Eastern Mennonite, TBA
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College vs. Maryville at Averett, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Averett, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Field Hockey
Old Dominion at James Madison, noon
Centre at Bridgewater College, noon
SOCCER College Women
James Madison at LSU, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite vs. Gallaudet at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Penn State-Harrisburg, 3 p.m.
