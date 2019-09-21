TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Spotswood at Fort Union Military Academy, 9 a.m.

East Rockingham, Stonewall Jackson, Page County, Waynesboro, Luray at Wilson Memorial, 10 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Transylvania at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Notre Dame of Maryland, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Lebanon Valley, 3 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater College at Salisbury, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Menno Classic at Eastern Mennonite, TBA

VOLLEYBALL

College

Bridgewater College vs. Maryville at Averett, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Averett, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Field Hockey

Old Dominion at James Madison, noon

Centre at Bridgewater College, noon

SOCCER College Women

James Madison at LSU, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

 College

Eastern Mennonite vs. Gallaudet at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Penn State-Harrisburg, 3 p.m.

