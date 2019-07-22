SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Broadway 1, Montezuma 0
Clover Hill 16, Elkton 5
Valley Baseball League
Game 1: Waynesboro 4, Harrisonburg 0
Game 2: Harrisonburg 9, Waynesboro 6
Purcellville 6, Front Royal 5
Covington 8, Charlottesville 5
Strasburg 8, New Market 4
Winchester 7, Staunton 2
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
New Market 9 Bridgewater 8
Clover Hill 10, Stuarts Draft 2
Montezuma at Elkton, ppd
Valley Baseball League
Harrisonburg at Winchester, late
Charlottesville 9, Front Royal 5
Woodstock 26, Covington 5
Staunton at Purcellville (DH), ppd
Waynesboro at Strasburg, ppd
