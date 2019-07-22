SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Rockingham County Baseball League

Broadway 1, Montezuma 0

Clover Hill 16, Elkton 5

Valley Baseball League

Game 1: Waynesboro 4, Harrisonburg 0

Game 2: Harrisonburg 9, Waynesboro 6

Purcellville 6, Front Royal 5

Covington 8, Charlottesville 5

Strasburg 8, New Market 4

Winchester 7, Staunton 2

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Rockingham County Baseball League

New Market 9 Bridgewater 8

Clover Hill 10, Stuarts Draft 2

Montezuma at Elkton, ppd

Valley Baseball League

Harrisonburg at Winchester, late

Charlottesville 9, Front Royal 5

Woodstock 26, Covington 5

Staunton at Purcellville (DH), ppd

Waynesboro at Strasburg, ppd

