FISHERSVILLE — Paris Hutchinson slapped down 15 kills and dished out 13 assists as Wilson Memorial picked up a 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 non-district volleyball win over visiting Spotswood on Monday.
Carlee Hatfield added six kills for the Green Hornets (8-0) with Cassidy Davis chipping in seven kills and 12 digs.
For Spotswood (4-5), Ellie Roach supplied six kills and 13 digs with Gabby Atwell contributing nine assists, two kills and a block.
Also helping Wilson Memorial to the win were Olivia Bower with 19 assists and Laura-Kate Major with 15 digs.
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
Riverheads 3, Harrisonburg 0: In Greenville, Maya Waid dished out 12 assists and Jay Garcia chipped in six kills and two blocks, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg dropped a 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 non-district road contest to Riverheads.
The loss dropped the Blue Streaks to 4-6 on the season.
The Gladiators (8-0) were led by Dayton Moore with 31 assists, five digs, three aces and a pair of kills and 11 kills, nine digs and three blocks from Abbey Eavers.
Sydney Phillips added a dozen kills and five aces in the win.
Royals' Oakes Nets ODAC Laurel
FOREST — Eastern Mennonite senior Caleb Oakes, a Stuarts Draft graduate, was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's soccer Player of the Week.
Oakes scored a goal in all three games last week to help the Royals (4-5) to a pair of road wins. After missing four games earlier this month due to an injury, Oakes scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win at Gallaudet and added a marker in EMU's 5-3 win at Lebanon Valley.
Two Dukes Grab Conference Plaudits
RICHMOND — James Madison men's soccer senior Manuel Ferriol was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week and was joined by junior keeper TJ Bush on the award list.
Bush was named the conference Defensive Player of the Week after stopping a career-high seven shots in the Dukes' upset win over No. 1 Wake Forest last week.
Ferriol scored four goals in two matches, including the game-winner in the Dukes' (5-2) victory over the Demon Deacons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.