HARRISONBURG — In some ways, James Madison figures to be one of the most experienced teams in the Colonial Athletic Association, returning four starters and a couple of veteran reserves.
But fourth-year head coach Louis Rowe also knows he’s going to need some quality minutes from at least some of his true freshmen.
“We have some guys who are young, but have shown the level of talent we thought they had,” Rowe said. “They are still freshmen and they are doing freshmen things, but we have to get them up to speed to play minutes.”
The Dukes brought in a highly-regarded recruiting class, headlined by Michael Christmas, a three-star prospect from Virginia Beach who was the VHSL Class 6 Player of the Year last season.
He’s joined by fellow forwards Julien Wooden and East Rockingham alumnus Dalton Jefferson, along with guards Quin RIchey, Jayvis Harvey and Zyon Dobbs.
Christmas seems likely to play significant minutes right away while Wooden has potential to add depth in the frontcourt and Richey, Harvey and Dobbs will compete for backup spots on the perimeter.
But each first-year player also knows they have work to do as they make the transition to the college game.
“The biggest adjustment is the decision making I have to make on the court,” Christmas said. “Just trying to get the handle on everything because I’m new. At the high school level, sometimes there’s not really anybody there to challenge you. I love competition and I feel like I’ve gotten better with the competition.”
But the new Dukes said their adjustment has been aided by sharing the court with veterans such as Matt Lewis and Darius Banks, the team’s leading returning scores and juniors who were each thrust into action two years ago as freshmen.
“It’s definitely a transition from high school to college,” Richey said. “But this group and this team has made it so much better. We work hard and we do what we are supposed to and coach puts us in a good position. I was kind of the guy at my high school and coming here it’s different. I’ll be playing behind Matt and Darius, but I’ve got to learn to come in and play that way when it’s my turn.”
JMU intends to push the tempo more in games this season, which should fit the personnel as a whole, but could also create some extra challenges for the freshmen in the early going.
“The biggest adjustment was the pace and speed of the game,” Richey said. “People play defense in high school, but in college it’s every single second, every single possession. Making sure you are mentally and physically locked each time is the biggest challenge for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.