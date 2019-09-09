HARRISONBURG — Eastern Mennonite bounced back from its first loss of the season with an impressive 2-0 non-conference win over visiting Blue Ridge Christian on Monday in Harrisonburg.
Aaron Moyer and Cyrus Ramsey, a pair of EMHS seniors, each scored for the Flames.
A pair of underclassmen, meanwhile, also contributed for Eastern Mennonite as sophomore Eli Stoll and freshman Tyler Williamson each finished with an assist.
Senior goalkeeper Jacob Yoder posted his third shutout of the season for EMHS (4-1).
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
Blue Ridge Christian 3, Shenandoah Valley Academy 0: In New Market, Lizzie Mumbert served up 13 aces and had four kills and Makenna Secrist added four kills as Blue Ridge Christian swept Shenandoah Valley Academy 25-11, 25-17, 25-15.
Emma Goehner added three aces for the Bears (5-2) while Jill Cook, Jordan Fisher, Rachel Goehner and Paige Cramer had two aces apiece.
Stuarts Draft 3, Central 0: Emily Link put up solid all-around numbers with eight assists, six digs and five kills as Stuarts Draft won its second straight with a 25-10, 25-23, 25-17 non-district sweep of Central at SDHS.
Taylor Slaven added 11 assists for the Cougars (3-1) while Hadley May had seven kills.
Riverheads 3, Bath County 0: Abbey Eavers slapped down 12 kills, scooped up 18 digs and had a pair of blocks as Riverheads stayed unbeaten with a 25-7, 25-22, 25-18 non-district road sweep of Bath County.
Dayton Moore had 33 assists, four kills, four aces and three digs for the Gladiators (4-0) while Kendyl Argenbright added 12 kills, six digs and a pair of aces.
Denham, Rosenthal Sweep ODAC Weekly Awards
FOREST — A pair of Bridgewater College football players swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s first Player of the Week awards for 2019, the league announced.
Eagles senior receiver Jarrod Denham was named the ODAC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring on all three of his touches during a 41-10 season-opening victory over Gettysburg on Saturday. He finished with 141 all-purpose yards in the win.
Chase Rosenthal, a junior cornerback for BC, was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and had a pair of first-half interceptions — part of three turnovers forced by the Eagles defense for the day — including one returned for a touchdown.
Clegg Earns CAA Offensive Player of the Week Honors
RICHMOND — James Madison sophomore midfielder Tyler Clegg was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Clegg came off the bench in both of the Dukes’ victories this weekend as they swept the JMU Invitation on Sunday at Sentara Park.
