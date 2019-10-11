Broadway;0;7;0;0—7

Turner Ashby;14;14;7;0—35

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

TA—Quintanilla 7 run (run failed), 6:32

TA—Haskins 14 run (Onestak pass from Haskins), 2:22

Second Quarter

TA—Swinehart 50 run (Spirollari kick), 9:49

TA—Haskins 5 run (Spirollari kick), 4:21

BHS—Hoover 3 run (Benavides kick), 27.8

Third Quarter

TA—Quintanilla 27 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick), 3:03

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.