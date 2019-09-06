Western Albemarle;0;10;7;9—26
Turner Ashby;0;21;14;13—48
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
TA—Valle 60 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick), 11:48
WAHS—Mendenhall 32 pass from C. Shifflett (Smartt kick), 8:36
TA—Campbell 21 run (Spirollari kick), 5:33
TA—Swinehart 33 run (Spirollari kick), 1:26
WAHS—Long 43 field goal, :00
Third Quarter
TA—Swinehart 39 run (Spirollari kick), 8:55
WAHS—C. Shifflett 2 run (Smartt kick), 6:55
TA—Haskins 1 run (Spirollari kick), 2:09
Fourth Quarter
WAHS—C. Shifflett 3 run (pass failed), 11:55
TA—Quintanilla 1 run (Spirollari kick), 9:01
WAHS—Long 29 field goal, 6:33
TA—Haskins 50 run (kick failed), 6:20
