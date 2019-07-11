On this Daily News-Record podcast, host Ian Munro sits down with community experts and officials to find out how wide-ranging and over-arching topics really play out in our community. We bring the abstract and complex issues into a locally-minded discussion to get to the bottom line.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Issues With Panhandlers Re-Emerge At Meeting
- Bridgewater Accepts N. Main St. Easement
- Sipe Center Takes Shape
- Virginia Best State For Business According To Report
- First Cohort Of Valley Scholars Kids To Attend JMU
- New Dayton Town Superintendent Takes The Reins
- Emergency Drill Aims To Simulate, Prepare For Real-Time Reactions
- Inside A Disaster
- Dayton Updates Town Charter
- GOP-Led General Assembly Abruptly Ends Gun Session
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.