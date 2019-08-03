HARRISONBURG — For the past seven years, Patrick Jarrett viewed most of Virginia through his camera lens.
He captured the lives of dozens of masters and apprentice teams working to carry on traditions, from fiddle making to baklava baking.
Jarrett said he was eager for his next experience.
“It was always something to look forward,” he said. “It was so varied. I never know what to expect … whether it’s being on an oyster boat or in someone’s basement.”
An exhibit of his work opened Friday night at the 292 North Gallery inside the Church of Incarnation located in downtown Harrisonburg at 292 N. Liberty St., adjacent to L&S Diner.
The exhibit includes 56 portraits of people involved in the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program.
The Virginia Folklife Program is part of the Virginia Humanities, based at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Since 2002, the National Endowment of the Arts funded roughly 100 masters and apprentices in Virginia.
The exhibit includes several Harrisonburg area residents.
One of the masters includes Sondus Asad Moussa, owner of the Baghdad Market in Harrisonburg.
Jarrett said her baklava is a must have on any trip he makes to Harrisonburg.
“It’s brilliant,” he said. “It reflects her Turkish influence in her life.”
The exhibit also features a photos of Penn-Laird native Danny Knicely.
Knicely has served as a master in mandolin playing and an apprentice in jazz and dance guitar.
He said he was amazed by the different types of arts, crafts and cooking that Virginia has to offer.
“We have a very nice immigrant community and they bring over their country’s folk arts and then they become Virginia’s folk arts,” he said.
The exhibit will be at the gallery through Sept. 28.
