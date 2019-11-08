Broadway;0;7;28;0—35
Waynesboro;0;2;6;16—24
Scoring summary
Second Quarter
WHS—Team safety. 6:21
BHS—Thew 17 pass from Stuhlmiller (Copenhaver kick), 2:17
Third Quarter
BHS—Thew 55 pass from Stuhlmiller (Benevides kick), 11:38
WHS—Gamble 65 interception return (pass failed0, 7:43
BHS—Stuhlmiller 55 run (Copenhaver kick), 7:23
BHS—Thew 55 pass from Stuhlmiller, (Benevides kick), 5:08
BHS—Tinnel 40 pass from Stuhlmiller (Dumler kick), 2:08
Fourth Quarter
WHS—Jackson 11 run (Ruiz run), 5:56.
WHS—Gaylor 80 pass from Jackson (Jackson run), 1:03
