Rockbridge County;14;3;7;7—31
Turner Ashby;7;14;0;6—27
First Quarter
TA — Shickel 33 run (Spirollari kick), 7:47
RC — McClung 4 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 4:34
RC — McClung 8 run (Cunningham kick), 49.3
Second Quarter
TA — Shickel 34 run (Spirollari kick), 11:35
RC — Cunningham 25 field goal, 4:17
TA — Shickel 31 run (Spirollari kick), 55.4
Third Quarter
RC — McClung 2 run (Cunningham kick), 1:18
Fourth Quarter
RC — McClung 14 run (Cunningham kick), 52.3
