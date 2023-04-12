TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Southern Virginia 6, Mary Baldwin 2
Shenandoah 10, Bridgewater 2
High School
Virginia Episcopal 15, Eastern Mennonite 2
Spotswood 11, Broadway 1
Buffalo Gap 4, Wilson Memorial 3
Waynesboro 13, Stuarts Draft 3
Rockbridge County 10, Harrisonburg 1
Turner Ashby 16, William Monroe 8
Riverheads 13, Fort Defiance 1
Central 4, Page County 2
East Rockingham 5, Madison County 0
Mountain View 11, Luray 1
Clarke County 11, Strasburg 9
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood 6, Broadway 1
Harrisonburg 5, Rockbridge County 1
Turner Ashby 4, William Monroe 0
Madison County 2, East Rockingham 0
Fort Defiance 5, Riverheads 2
Luray 2, Mountain View 2
Central 9, Page County 1
Waynesboro 1, Stuarts Draft 0
Clarke County 7, Strasburg 0
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite 10, Carlisle 0
Fort Defiance 1, Riverheads 1
Waynesboro 4, Stuarts Draft 0
Luray 5, Mountain View 0
Spotswood 10, Broadway 0
Harrisonburg 9, Rockbridge County 2
William Monroe 3, Turner Ashby 1
Madison County 8, East Rockingham 0
Central 5, Page County 0
Clarke County 6, Strasburg 1
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater 7, Eastern Mennonite 4 (G1)
Bridgewater 9, Eastern Mennonite 4 (G2)
High School
Broadway 2, Spotswood 1
Rockbridge County 11, Harrisonburg 4
Turner Ashby 12, William Monroe 0
East Rockingham 13, Madison County 8
Riverheads 8, Fort Defiance 6
Page County 10, Central 3
Stuarts Draft 15, Waynesboro 4
Wilson Memorial 3, Buffalo Gap 1
Clarke County 5, Strasburg 3
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison 4, Radford 3
Greensboro 6, Mary Baldwin 3
College Women
Mary Baldwin 6, Greensboro 3
High School Boys
Spotswood 8, Broadway 1
Turner Ashby 8, East Rockingham 1
Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge County 2
Fort Defiance 8, Buffalo Gap 1
Riverheads 8, Waynesboro 1
Wilson Memorial 9, Stuarts Draft 0
Central 9, Warren County 0
Strasburg 7, Skyline 2
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Broadway 0
Turner Ashby 9, East Rockingham 0
Harrisonburg 8, Rockbridge County 1
Buffalo Gap 5, Fort Defiance 4
Waynesboro 7, Riverheads 2
Central 9, Warren County 0
Strasburg 6, Skyline 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.