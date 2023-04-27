TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Appalachian State, 6 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Appalachian State at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

James Madison at Appalachian State, 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison at East Carolina, 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Appalachian State at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Appalachian State, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Appalachian State at James Madison, 1 p.m.

