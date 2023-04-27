TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Appalachian State, 6 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Appalachian State at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
James Madison at Appalachian State, 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at East Carolina, 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Appalachian State at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Appalachian State, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Appalachian State at James Madison, 1 p.m.
