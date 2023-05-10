TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Luray at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Central at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Mountain view, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Strasburg, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby, 11 a.m.

Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby, 11 a.m.

Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.