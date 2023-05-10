TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Luray at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Central at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Mountain view, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Strasburg, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby, 11 a.m.
Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Valley District Doubles Tournament at Turner Ashby, 11 a.m.
Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.