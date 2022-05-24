TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Region 3C First Round

Monticello at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

Bull Run District Quarterfinals

Mountain View at Page County, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Region 2B Championships at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Region 3C First Round

Broadway at Brookville, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Region 2B Doubles Tournament at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock, 12 p.m.

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Broadway at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Region 2B Doubles Tournament at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock, 12 p.m.

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 10 a.m.

Liberty-Bedford at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian Academy, 2 p.m.

Monticello at Broadway, 3 p.m.

