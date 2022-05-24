TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Region 3C First Round
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
Bull Run District Quarterfinals
Mountain View at Page County, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Region 2B Championships at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Region 3C First Round
Broadway at Brookville, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Region 2B Doubles Tournament at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock, 12 p.m.
Region 3C Quarterfinals
Broadway at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Region 2B Doubles Tournament at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock, 12 p.m.
Region 3C Quarterfinals
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 10 a.m.
Liberty-Bedford at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian Academy, 2 p.m.
Monticello at Broadway, 3 p.m.
