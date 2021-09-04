James Madison football has reached great heights in the 21st Century, winning a pair of NCAA championships while becoming a mainstay in the FCS playoffs.
But for all the success, including three 14-win seasons since 2016, no JMU squad has matched the record of the 1975 team, when what was then known as Madison College put together the only unbeaten season in the program’s history.
The players from ‘75, who went 9-0-1 to claim the Virginia College Athletic Association championship, remain proud of the accomplishment. But quarterback Les Branich, who now lives in Richmond, said they hope one day soon they aren’t alone in that distinction.
“I go to most all of our games, home and away, and I was really hoping in 2017, the year they went into the national championship game undefeated, they’d get it done,” Branich said. “It just didn’t happen. But we had a great year [in 1975] and we had a defense that kept us in every ball game.”
Football was relatively new at Madison College in 1975 and the Dukes hadn’t yet made the transition to Division I. The road to the VCAA championship included victories against Bridgewater College, Washington & Lee, Randolph-Macon and others that now make up the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference. In non-conference play, Madison took on the likes of Glenville State, Shepherd, Frostburg State and Shippensburg.
But considering where Madison was just a few years earlier, the 1975 season was nothing short of remarkable.
What would grow into a powerhouse program had extremely humble beginnings. Madison’s first season was in 1972, playing home games at Harrisonburg High School. Not only did the Dukes not win a game that first season, they didn’t score a touchdown.
“It would make a great movie script with some of the activities that took place in four years,” Jeff Adams, who was on the first Madison team and was an all-conference offensive lineman in 1975, said. “We started out, the coaches were pulling guys out of the registration line. They were going down to get equipment then coming back up to the meeting and half the guys had left already.”
But coach Challace McMillin, who coached the Dukes through the 1984 season and stayed closed to the JMU program until his death in 2020, was building something. Madison went 4-5 the next season and had its first winning record, 6-4, in 1974.
By the time the 1975 season came around, McMillin had an experienced team with several players who had been there from the start. He also added a group of transfers to help bolster a defense that produced three shutouts.
For all the celebrating Madison would eventually do in ‘75, the season didn’t get off to a great start. The team left Harrisonburg on Friday, Sept. 19, the day before the opener at Glenville State.
As the bus with most of the players and coaches made its way through Pendleton County, W.Va., a car coming down a mountain suffered brake failure and slammed into the Madison bus. A van carrying a few players and coaches, including Branich, had gone ahead and only later heard about the accident.
“We went to dinner and didn’t know anything,” Branich said. “The bus finally arrived around midnight and we played a one o’clock game the next afternoon. Back then we were sleeping four to a room when we traveled and I don’t think many people got much sleep before that game.”
Madison and Glenville State finished in a scoreless tie, but the Dukes offense began to put points on the board the next week in a 21-16 victory against Washington & Lee. Seeing depth in the backfield, McMillin had switched from an I-formation to a veer-style offense, which saw running backs Ron Stith and Bernard Slayton thrive.
Meanwhile the defense, led by future JMU Hall of Famer Woody Bergeria as well as linebacker Dewey Windham, continued to come up with game-changing plays. Madison won its next nine games to finish out the season, many of them nail biters secured by a key interception or blocked kick.
After traveling to Pennsylvania and beating Shippensburg in the season finale, the magnitude of the accomplishment finally hit some of the Dukes on the way back to Harrisonburg.
“I was sitting across the aisle from Coach McMillin on the bus,” Adams said. “He didn’t talk a whole lot and I sure didn’t talk a whole lot, but coming home that night we got to talking about going from not scoring a point to going undefeated. It was really emotional and I think we both had tears in our eyes that night.”
