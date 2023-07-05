Rockingham County Baseball League
Team;W;L;Pct;GB
Shockers;13;4;.765;—
Bridgewater;11;5;.688;1.5
Clover Hill;11;6;.647;2
Broadway;10;7;.588;3
Grottoes;11;8;.579;3
Montezuma;7;10;.412;6
Stuarts Draft;7;12;.368;7
Elkton;0;18;.000;13.5
Monday’s Games
Shockers 9, Elkton 5
Montezuma 6, Stuarts Draft 3
Grottoes 7, Broadway 4
Wednesday’s Games
Broadway at Shockers, late
Elkton at Montezuma, late
Today’s Games
Bridgewater at Shockers, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bridgewater at Broadway, 6:30 p.m.
