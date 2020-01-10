FCS Championship
James Madison (14-1) vs. North Dakota State (15-0)
When: Today, noon
Where: Frisco, Texas
TV: ABC
On Twitter
Follow Greg Madia at @Madia_DNRSports for all the news from the FCS title game.
Online
Check DNROnline.com for complete coverage from the game Saturday, including stories, photo gallery and more.
More In Sports
Get more preview coverage of the game by turning to B1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.