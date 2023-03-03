Gene Betit, of Winchester, earned an M.A. and Ph.d. from Georgetown University and released a new book about unsung heroes in American history.
"Unsung Patriots," was released by Stackpole Press on Wednesday. A press release said the book is a major contribution to military and American history.
By their brave deeds, African Americans earned an important place in American military history that's been too long ignored, Betit said.
The book outlines African American military service beyond just the well-known stories. It goes beyond just the Civil War's 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the Buffalo Soldiers and 761st "Black Panther" Battalion of World War II, the release said.
Betit authored two Defense Intelligence Agency studies on Soviet Ground Forces tactics. He also wrote over ten articles published in military periodicals on strategic subjects in the 1970s. A Soviet Foreign Area Officer, he studied Russian in Monterey, California, in Germany and Georgetown University, where he earned an M.A. and Ph.d. in Soviet Area Studies.
Betit now spends his time as a historian. In addition to "Unsung Patriots," Betit has authored a number of books on American wars and a number of books on African American history.
Betit has volunteered as a docent at Belle Grove Plantation, in Middletown, at Cedar Creek National Battlefield Park and as a librarian for the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, also in Middletown.
The book is available at genebetit.com or on Amazon.
