BRIDGEWATER — Microfarm: it could be a strange word to some. For Andrew Shindyapin, of Bridgewater, the word is familiar.
Shindyapin has six years of experience in microfarming — farming on less than five acres of land in order to grow most of the food to sustain a standard household. Shindyapin is a microfarmer and is interested in driving innovation for other microfarmers.
“As soon as my new home is built, I want to put in a few microfarm features," Shindyapin said. "[A] Chestnut orchard inoculated with truffle spores, a chicken tractor or three, perhaps a food forest, and a greenhouse later in the future.”
Micro farms are a new trend that have popped up, which at first some might dismiss as a passing fad. However, Shindyapin said people are demanding more fresh and local produce in their lives. There is a growing interest in the concept of sustainable, regenerative farming, he added.
Although this field of farming is a new and interesting niche, further development in the systems and processes within microfarms is needed, Shindyapin said.
“I would estimate that less than half of the microfarms are sustainably, or regeneratively farmed," Shindyapin said. "I think it has to do with a lack of design skills to make it work, as well as convenient technology for the farmer."
Yet even with this fact, Andrew hopes to eventually develop a self-sufficient, regenerative and automated microfarm for him and his family.
Shindyapin said to develop a microfarm, a first step for everyday people is expanding a home garden across several dimensions; like growing small livestock and developing the land so that the need for outside fertilizer is reduced.
“Developing the land” would mean taking the waste leftover from the garden, livestock, etc. and using it as fertilizer to grow the next generation of plants in the microfarm.
Microfarming is an ideal choice for growing foods like fresh veggies, greens, or any plant that is grown quickly and easily, like strawberries, Shindyapin said.
While home gardens only provide food to supplement a family’s diet, a microfarm is intended to grow a major portion of the calories that members of a household would need.
The main application of microfarms is found in and near cities, because it allows people who live in areas with minimal land to still grow their own food without being entirely dependent on grocery stores.
For microfarms, the result is that people can grow organic, local food for themselves while using their land in such a way so that it is reusable, Shindyapin said.
It is a good step towards a future where produce and healthy food can become readily available to people in urban areas while encouraging a system that takes care of the land, Shindyapin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.