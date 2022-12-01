Agricultural Resources
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Verona office: 540-248-6218 Ext. 2
Harrisonburg: 540-534-3104
Strasburg: 540-465-2424 Ext. 2
Virginia Cooperative Extension
Augusta County: 540-245-5750
Page County: 540-778-5794
Rockingham County: 540-564-3080
Shenandoah County: 540-459-6140
Other Resources
Rockingham County Fair Association
540-434-0005 • https://www.rockinghamcountyfair.com
Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction
540-879-2211 • https://svproduceauction.com
Valley Conservation Council
540-886-3541 • valleyconservation.org
Virginia State Dairymen’s Association
540-491-4471 • https://www.vsdaonline.com
Virginia Poultry Federation
540-433-2451 • https://www.vapoultry.com
Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative
540-867-4000 • http://www.vapoultrygrowers.com
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Commissioner’s office: 804-786-3501
