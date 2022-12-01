Agricultural Resources

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Verona office: 540-248-6218 Ext. 2

Harrisonburg: 540-534-3104

Strasburg: 540-465-2424 Ext. 2

Virginia Cooperative Extension

Augusta County: 540-245-5750

Page County: 540-778-5794

Rockingham County: 540-564-3080

Shenandoah County: 540-459-6140

Other Resources

Rockingham County Fair Association

540-434-0005 • https://www.rockinghamcountyfair.com

Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction

540-879-2211 • https://svproduceauction.com

Valley Conservation Council

540-886-3541  •  valleyconservation.org

Virginia State Dairymen’s Association

540-491-4471 • https://www.vsdaonline.com

Virginia Poultry Federation

540-433-2451 • https://www.vapoultry.com

Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative

540-867-4000 • http://www.vapoultrygrowers.com

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Commissioner’s office: 804-786-3501

www.vdacs.virginia.gov

