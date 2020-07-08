A recent article in the Wall Street Journal made us raise our eyebrows a bit.
According to the story, here in the U.S., bars and restaurants have been singled out as a major source of COVID-19 outbreaks. Yet, across the pond in Europe, not so much.
The difference?
Outdoor dining.
It's a staple of the cultures in Europe, where air conditioning isn't all the rage. Sure, that last part has to do with climate, and nobody is asking local restaurants and bars to tear out their HVACs, but the culture of eating and drinking al fresco has an allure. And, when it comes to avoiding another outbreak locally, it could be part of the key.
Of course, not every eatery or meeting place around here has the space for that, not with parking at a premium. But here, in downtown Harrisonburg, it should be something seriously looked at.
Aside from Main and Liberty streets, downtown is gridded with tree-lined side streets that could be closed or narrowed to provide spots for tables and chairs to stave off another hotspot status with the addition of masks and social distancing.
Restaurants and bars are vital to the downtown scene and are in a symbiotic relationship with the niche shops — they need each other. They also need to be mindful of keeping their patrons safe. Expanding outdoor dining could be the key to keeping Harrisonburg, and Virginia, open.
Here's hoping the city sees this as well and provides our downtown watering holes and food spots a way to make this happen.
