All-Region 3C Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Tayshaun Butler, Brookville
Defensive Player of the Year: Dillon Stowers, Liberty Christian Academy
Coach of the Year: Frank Rocco, Liberty Christian Academy
First Team
Offense
Pos.;Name;School;Year
C;Tyler Murray;LCA;So.
OL;Andrew Cole;Brookville;Jr.
OL;Diallo Graves;Heritage;Sr.
OL;Zach Rice;LCA;Sr.
OL;Gavin Womack;LCA;Sr.
TE;Dillon Stowers;LCA;Sr.
WR;Jaylin Belford;LCA;Sr.
WR;Kennith Crawford;Heritage;Sr.
WR;Keshaun Hubbard;Heritage;Sr.
RB;Gideon Davidson;LCA;Fr.
RB;Rajan Booker;Heritage;Jr.
RB;Tayshaun Butler;Brookville;Sr.
QB;Davis Lane;LCA;Sr.
K;Karson Adcock;Hertiage;Sr.
KR;Jaylin Belford;LCA;Sr.
A-P;Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway;Sr.
Defense
Pos.;Name;School;Year
DE;Carter Banks;Heritage;Sr.
DE;Addison Ellis;Brookville;Sr.
DL;Micah Pennix;Brookville;So.
DL;Zach Rice;LCA;Sr.
DL;Terrell Washington;Heritage;Jr.
LB;Tayshaun Butler;Brookville;Sr.
LB;Dillon Stowers;LCA;Sr.
LB;Michael Viar;Brookville;Jr.
LB;Marqaz Wood;Heritage;Jr.
DB;Jaylin Belford;LCA;Sr.
DB;Kenneth Crawford;Hertiage;Sr.
DB;Donovan Jones;Hertiage;Sr.
DB;Jaylyn Marshall;Brookville;Sr.
PR;Jaylin Belford;LCA;Sr.
P;Blake Jones;Waynesboro;Jr.
A-P;Stevie Pauley;Brookville;Sr.
Second Team
Offense
Pos.;Name;School;Year
C;Noah Tomlin;Rustburg;Jr.
OL;Taylin Henderson;Waynesboro;Jr.
OL;Carson Meadows;LCA;Jr.
OL;Yandel Pedroza;Heritage;Sr.
OL;Micah Pennix;Brookville;So.
TE;Brade Smith;Broadway;Sr.
WR;Keswick Owens;Rockbridge County;Sr.
WR;Ethan Robey;Brookville;Jr.
WR;Jaquante Scott;Staunton;Sr.
RB;Ryan Barbour, Waynesboro;Jr.
RB;Caleb Davidson;LCA;Jr.
RB;Cameron Showalter;Broadway;Sr.
QB;Drake McDaniel;Brookville;Jr.
K;Josh Ayers;Brookville;Sr.
KR;Keshaun Hubbard;Heritage;Sr.
A-P;Ryan Barbour;Waynesboro;Jr.
Defense
Pos.;Name;School;Year
DE;Tyler Murray;LCA;So.
DE;Gavin Womack;LCA;Sr.
DL;Lucas Allen;Rustburg;Sr.
DL;Taylin Henderson;Waynesboro;Jr.
DL;Gage Kile;Broadway;Sr.
LB;Noah Burtner;Spotswood;Sr.
LB;Caleb Davidson;LCA;Jr.
LB;Peyton Dunn;Staunton;So.
LB;Christian Nicklow;Broadway;Sr.
DB;Kenai Booker-Felder;Hertiage;Jr.
DB;Gideon Davidson;LCA;Fr.
DB;Avery Dixon;Rustburg;Sr.
DB;Landen Stuhlmiller;Broadway;Sr.
P;Kam Burns;Heritage;Sr.
PR;Kennith Crawford;Hertiage;Sr.
A-P;Brody Carr;Broadway;Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.