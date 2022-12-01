Area Attractions
Caverns
Endless Caverns
Endless Caverns features six miles of cave passages.
1800 Endless Caverns Rd., New Market, VA 22844
on the side of Massanutten Mountain.
www.endlesscaverns.com • 540-896-2283
Grand Caverns
As America’s oldest show cave, Grand Caverns is located at 5 Grand Caverns Dr., Grottoes, VA 24441
The park also offers miniature golf, hiking and swimming.
www.grandcaverns.com • 540-249-5705
Luray Caverns
Featuring a Stalactite Organ, garden maze and historical Car and Carriage Caravan Museum. Open daily.
101 Cave Hill Rd., Luray, VA 22835
www.luraycaverns.com • 540-743-6551
Shenandoah Caverns
The Caverns offers both tours of cave formations and exhibits of American memorabilia and other attractions.
261 Caverns Rd., Quicksburg, VA 22847 near Shenandoah National Park
www.shenandoahcaverns.com • 540-477-3115
Skyline Caverns
Skyline Caverns is the closest natural wonder to the Nation’s Capital, featuring rare displays of anthodites.
10344 Stonewall Jackson Hwy., Front Royal, VA 22630
www.skylinecaverns.com • 540-635-4545
Farmers Markets
Broadway Community Market
Open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon (spring/summer), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (fall.)
161 S. Main St., Broadway, VA • 540-315-1163 • bwaymarket@broadwayva.gov
https://broadwayva.gov/community-market
Dayton Market
Open regularly Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday season hours Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Browse the community of shops for things from all over the world, as well as locally made products.
3105 John Wayland Highway, (Rt. 42), Dayton, VA 22821
www.thedaytonmarket.com • 540-879-3801
Harrisonburg Farmers Market
Shop for fresh produce, flowers, baked goods and artisan products in an outdoor market. Open year-round Tuesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Turner Pavilion at 228 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
(Across from the Daily News-Record)
www.harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com • hburgfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Staunton Farmers Market
Open Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, April through September, and 8 a.m. to noon, October through November (weekend before Thanksgiving.)
Wharf parking lot on West Johnson Street in downtown Staunton.
stauntonfarmersmarket.org • 540-448-1937
Verona Farmers Market
Open Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October.
18 Government Center Ln., Verona, VA 24482 • markets@projectgrows.org https://projectgrows.org/food-access/verona-farmers-market
Museums & Other Attractions
American Celebration on Parade
View a large collection of parade floats, props, and memorabilia. Open Memorial Day through Labor Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
At Shenandoah Caverns, exit 269 off I-81
261 Caverns Rd., Quicksburg, VA 22847
https://shenandoahcaverns.com/american-celebration-on-parade • 540-477-3115
Augusta Military Academy Museum
The Museum, located in the AMA Alumni House, features exhibits that portray life as a cadet. Free attraction. Open Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on holidays.
1640 Lee Hwy., Fort Defiance, VA 24437 www.amaalumni.org/museum • 540-248-3007
Bridgewater Historical Society/Museum
Preserves history and artifacts of town of Bridgewater. Open Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
109 S. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 • 540-237-4017 • http://bridgewatervahistmuseum.com
Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center
Shares and celebrates historical and spiritual legacies of Brethren and Mennonites in the Shenandoah Valley. Open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1921 Heritage Center Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801; P.O. Box 1563, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • 540-438-1275 • https://brethrenmennoniteheritage.org
Edith J. Carrier Arboretum
Open dawn to dusk, daily. Offers forest, streams and pathways.
780 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22807, on JMU’s east campus.
www.jmu.edu/arboretum • 540-568-3194
Explore More Discovery Museum
A hands-on museum for children and families featuring interactive exhibits and programs. Explore the science lab, TV studio, construction zone, Virginia theater, art studio, health center with ambulance and more.
150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-442-8900 • www.iexploremore.com • info@iexploremore.com
Forbes Center for the Performing Arts
Home to JMU’s School of Theatre and Dance, and provides performance venues and support spaces for the School of Music. It also showcases work from the School of Art and Art History.
Call for performance information and tickets.
147 Warsaw Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22807
Box Office: 540-568-7000 • www.jmuforbescenter.com
Fort Harrison
Daniel Harrison House was built circa 1749 by Daniel Harrison, one of the first settlers of Dayton.
335 Main St., Dayton, VA 22821
fortharrisonva.org • fortharrisonva@gmail.com
Garden Maze at Luray Caverns
More than 1,500 evergreen hedges create a half-mile long maze in Luray. Open weekdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
101 Cave Hill Road, Luray, VA 22835 • 540-843-0769 • www.thegardenmaze.com
George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
The two forests stretch from one end of Virginia to the other, as well as extending into West Virginia, along the ruggedly beautiful Appalachians. Hiking, fishing, mountain bicycling, camping, hawk watching, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, nature photography and orienteering available.
www.fs.usda.gov/gwj for maps, dates, and hours • 540-265-5100
Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center
Where History and Hospitality Meet.
Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check website for holiday closings.
Valley Turnpike Museum, Civil War Orientation Center, Virginia Craftsmen Showroom and Heritage Bakery & Cafe.
212 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 • 540-432-8935
visitharrisonburgva.com/hardesty-higgins-house-visitor-center
Hartzler Library Art Gallery
This gallery presents paintings, photography, and other works of art by students, faculty, and traveling exhibits.
Hartzler Library, second floor, EMU campus
www.emu.edu/vaca/galleries • 540-432-4000
Rocktown History
Home of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society. Offers temporary and permanent exhibits on the history and heritage of the Valley. Open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
382 High St., Dayton, VA 22821 • 540-879-2681
Hupp’s Hill Civil War Park
Houses the Town of Strasburg’s Visitor Center. Enjoy handling the museum’s reproductions of Civil War weapons, uniforms and saddles, thus experiencing the era in a unique way. Museum shop offers books and gifts.
33229 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, VA 22657 • 540-465-5884
Rescue Zoo
1087 U.S. Highway 211 W, Luray, VA 22835 • 540-743-4113 • https://www.lurayzoo.com
Massanutten Water Park
1200 Adventure Drive, Massanutten, VA 22840 • 540-437-3340
www.massresort.com • waterpark@massresort.com
Old Massanutten One Room School
An authentically restored school in Luray, which was originally used from 1875 to 1937 as a county school. See original furnishings, photos, and period displays.
Located behind the train depot at 100 Zerkel St., Luray, VA
Contact for appointment 540-743-4218
Masterworks Chorus of the Shenandoah Valley
https://svmasterworks.wixsite.com/home • svmasterworks@gmail.com
Miller-Kite Museum
Open 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, Memorial Day through Labor Day. Private tours are available upon request. The museum served as Stonewall Jackson’s headquarters during the beginning of the Shenandoah Valley campaign.
310 E. Rockingham St., Elkton, VA 22827
540-298-1717
Natural Bridge & Historic Hotel
This historic landmark features a rock formation more than 200 feet tall and 90 feet wide. Open daily.
www.naturalbridgeva.com • 540-291-2121
Our Soldiers Cemetery
West side of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), approximately 0.4 mi. south of Mount Jackson Road. Mount Jackson, VA 22842
Page County Heritage Museums
Page County memorabilia displayed in historic 1840 Caledine House in Hamburg village.
Located in Luray.
Plains District Memorial Museum
Features collections of historic pictures, artifacts, ledgers, scrapbooks and more that reflect the history and culture known as Plains District, a political subdivision of Rockingham County. Open Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., except major holidays. Free to the public.
176 Main St., Timberville, VA 22853
540-896-7900 • www.plainsmuseum.com
Shenandoah National Park
With over 500 miles of trails and the historic Skyline Drive, the park offers plenty of activity for hikers, campers, fishers, horseback riders, and drivers.
www.nps.gov/shen • 540-999-3500
Shenandoah Valley Textile Guild and Museum
Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in the Game Room at the Park Gables building. Their mission is to educate those interested in pursuing the fiber arts, including basket weaving, beading, braiding, crochet, dyeing, felting, knitting and more.
Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park
Offers a museum and 300 acres devoted to the exploration of the Civil War in Virginia. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
www.vmi.edu/vmcw • 866-515-1864
Virginia Quilt Museum
A resource center for the study of the role of quilts and quilting in the cultural life of society. The museum offers opportunities to view significant work by both early and contemporary quilt artisans. Visit website for hours of availability.
301 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA
www.vaquiltmuseum.org • 540-433-3818
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.