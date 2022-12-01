Area Attractions

Caverns

Endless Caverns

Endless Caverns features six miles of cave passages.

1800 Endless Caverns Rd., New Market, VA 22844

on the side of Massanutten Mountain.

www.endlesscaverns.com  •  540-896-2283

Grand Caverns

As America’s oldest show cave, Grand Caverns is located at 5 Grand Caverns Dr., Grottoes, VA 24441

The park also offers miniature golf, hiking and swimming.

www.grandcaverns.com  •  540-249-5705

Luray Caverns

Featuring a Stalactite Organ, garden maze and historical Car and Carriage Caravan Museum. Open daily.

101 Cave Hill Rd., Luray, VA 22835

www.luraycaverns.com  •  540-743-6551

Shenandoah Caverns

The Caverns offers both tours of cave formations and exhibits of American memorabilia and other attractions.

261 Caverns Rd., Quicksburg, VA 22847 near Shenandoah National Park

www.shenandoahcaverns.com  •  540-477-3115

Skyline Caverns

Skyline Caverns is the closest natural wonder to the Nation’s Capital, featuring rare displays of anthodites.

10344 Stonewall Jackson Hwy., Front Royal, VA 22630

www.skylinecaverns.com  •  540-635-4545

Farmers Markets

Broadway Community Market

Open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon (spring/summer), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (fall.)

161 S. Main St., Broadway, VA • 540-315-1163 • bwaymarket@broadwayva.gov

https://broadwayva.gov/community-market

Dayton Market

Open regularly Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday season hours Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Browse the community of shops for things from all over the world, as well as locally made products.

3105 John Wayland Highway, (Rt. 42), Dayton, VA 22821

www.thedaytonmarket.com  •  540-879-3801

Harrisonburg Farmers Market

Shop for fresh produce, flowers, baked goods and artisan products in an outdoor market. Open year-round Tuesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Turner Pavilion at 228 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

(Across from the Daily News-Record)

www.harrisonburgfarmersmarket.com  •  hburgfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Staunton Farmers Market

Open Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, April through September, and 8 a.m. to noon, October through November (weekend before Thanksgiving.)

Wharf parking lot on West Johnson Street in downtown Staunton.

stauntonfarmersmarket.org  •  540-448-1937

Verona Farmers Market

Open Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October.

18 Government Center Ln., Verona, VA 24482 • markets@projectgrows.org https://projectgrows.org/food-access/verona-farmers-market

Museums & Other Attractions

American Celebration on Parade

View a large collection of parade floats, props, and memorabilia. Open Memorial Day through Labor Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

At Shenandoah Caverns, exit 269 off I-81

261 Caverns Rd., Quicksburg, VA 22847

https://shenandoahcaverns.com/american-celebration-on-parade •  540-477-3115

Augusta Military Academy Museum

The Museum, located in the AMA Alumni House, features exhibits that portray life as a cadet. Free attraction. Open Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on holidays.

1640 Lee Hwy., Fort Defiance, VA 24437 www.amaalumni.org/museum • 540-248-3007

Bridgewater Historical Society/Museum

Preserves history and artifacts of town of Bridgewater. Open Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

109 S. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 • 540-237-4017 • http://bridgewatervahistmuseum.com

Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center

Shares and celebrates historical and spiritual legacies of Brethren and Mennonites in the Shenandoah Valley. Open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1921 Heritage Center Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801; P.O. Box 1563, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • 540-438-1275 • https://brethrenmennoniteheritage.org

Edith J. Carrier Arboretum

Open dawn to dusk, daily. Offers forest, streams and pathways.

780 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22807, on JMU’s east campus.

www.jmu.edu/arboretum  •  540-568-3194

Explore More Discovery Museum

A hands-on museum for children and families featuring interactive exhibits and programs. Explore the science lab, TV studio, construction zone, Virginia theater, art studio, health center with ambulance and more.

150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-442-8900  •  www.iexploremore.com  •  info@iexploremore.com

Forbes Center for the Performing Arts

Home to JMU’s School of Theatre and Dance, and provides performance venues and support spaces for the School of Music. It also showcases work from the School of Art and Art History.

Call for performance information and tickets.

147 Warsaw Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22807

Box Office: 540-568-7000  •  www.jmuforbescenter.com

Fort Harrison

Daniel Harrison House was built circa 1749 by Daniel Harrison, one of the first settlers of Dayton.

335 Main St., Dayton, VA  22821

fortharrisonva.org  •  fortharrisonva@gmail.com

Garden Maze at Luray Caverns

More than 1,500 evergreen hedges create a half-mile long maze in Luray. Open weekdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

101 Cave Hill Road, Luray, VA 22835 • 540-843-0769 • www.thegardenmaze.com 

George Washington and Jefferson National Forests

The two forests stretch from one end of Virginia to the other, as well as extending into West Virginia, along the ruggedly beautiful Appalachians. Hiking, fishing, mountain bicycling, camping, hawk watching, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, nature photography and orienteering available.

www.fs.usda.gov/gwj for maps, dates, and hours  •  540-265-5100

Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center

Where History and Hospitality Meet.

Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check website for holiday closings.

Valley Turnpike Museum, Civil War Orientation Center, Virginia Craftsmen Showroom and Heritage Bakery & Cafe.

212 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 •  540-432-8935

visitharrisonburgva.com/hardesty-higgins-house-visitor-center

Hartzler Library Art Gallery

This gallery presents paintings, photography, and other works of art by students, faculty, and traveling exhibits.

Hartzler Library, second floor, EMU campus

www.emu.edu/vaca/galleries  • 540-432-4000

Rocktown History

Home of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society. Offers temporary and permanent exhibits on the history and heritage of the Valley. Open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

382 High St., Dayton, VA 22821  •  540-879-2681

rocktownhistory.org

Hupp’s Hill Civil War Park

Houses the Town of Strasburg’s Visitor Center. Enjoy handling the museum’s reproductions of Civil War weapons, uniforms and saddles, thus experiencing the era in a unique way. Museum shop offers books and gifts.

33229 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, VA 22657 • 540-465-5884

Rescue Zoo

1087 U.S. Highway 211 W, Luray, VA 22835 • 540-743-4113 •  https://www.lurayzoo.com

Massanutten Water Park

1200 Adventure Drive, Massanutten, VA 22840 • 540-437-3340

www.massresort.com  •  waterpark@massresort.com

Old Massanutten One Room School

An authentically restored school in Luray, which was originally used from 1875 to 1937 as a county school. See original furnishings, photos, and period displays.

Located behind the train depot at 100 Zerkel St., Luray, VA

Contact for appointment 540-743-4218

Masterworks Chorus of the Shenandoah Valley

https://svmasterworks.wixsite.com/home •  svmasterworks@gmail.com

Miller-Kite Museum

Open 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, Memorial Day through Labor Day. Private tours are available upon request. The museum served as Stonewall Jackson’s headquarters during the beginning of the Shenandoah Valley campaign.

310 E. Rockingham St., Elkton, VA 22827

540-298-1717

Natural Bridge & Historic Hotel

This historic landmark features a rock formation more than 200 feet tall and 90 feet wide. Open daily.

www.naturalbridgeva.com  •  540-291-2121

Our Soldiers Cemetery

West side of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), approximately 0.4 mi. south of Mount Jackson Road. Mount Jackson, VA 22842

Page County Heritage Museums

Page County memorabilia displayed in historic 1840 Caledine House in Hamburg village.

Located in Luray.

Plains District Memorial Museum

Features collections of historic pictures, artifacts, ledgers, scrapbooks and more that reflect the history and culture known as Plains District, a political subdivision of Rockingham County. Open Thursday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., except major holidays. Free to the public.

176 Main St., Timberville, VA 22853

540-896-7900  •  www.plainsmuseum.com

Shenandoah National Park

With over 500 miles of trails and the historic Skyline Drive, the park offers plenty of activity for hikers, campers, fishers, horseback riders, and drivers.

www.nps.gov/shen  •  540-999-3500

Shenandoah Valley Textile Guild and Museum

Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in the Game Room at the Park Gables building. Their mission is to educate those interested in pursuing the fiber arts, including basket weaving, beading, braiding, crochet, dyeing, felting, knitting and more.

Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park

Offers a museum and 300 acres devoted to the exploration of the Civil War in Virginia. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

www.vmi.edu/vmcw  •  866-515-1864

Virginia Quilt Museum

A resource center for the study of the role of quilts and quilting in the cultural life of society. The museum offers opportunities to view significant work by both early and contemporary quilt artisans. Visit website for hours of availability.

301 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 

www.vaquiltmuseum.org  •  540-433-3818

