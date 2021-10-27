George Austin III (18:01) won the boys race and his teammates finished strong behind him as East Rockingham won the Bull Run District boys cross country championship at New Market Battlefield.
The Eagles (41), Clarke County (50), Madison County (66) and Page County (91) will all advance on the boys side. For the girls, Clarke (60), Central (67), Madison (71) and Mountain View (98) will move on to the Region 2B championships, which will be held next week at North Street Cross Country Course in Woodstock.
Conan O’Neill (19:13) finished sixth for the East Rock boys while Patrick Stapleton (19:27) was 11th.
Luray’s Davey Johnson (18:31) finished third to qualify for the regional meet as an individual along with teammates Conner Janney (20:42) and Alex Dean (20:52), who finished 24th and 28th, respectively.
For the girls, Page County’s Summer Kite (24:03) and Luray’s LeLe Warrick (25:11) qualified as individuals.
East Rockingham was led by Jade Shull (25:51), Olivia Simpkins (26:05) and Jessela Cooper (26:40).
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 5, Sweet Briar 0: In Sweet Briar, Hannah York and Lyndsay Harris each finished with a goal and an assist to lead the Royals (4-10-1, 2-6-1 ODAC) to a road victory on Wednesday. Aja Laun added two saves playing the entire 90 minutes in goal for EMU.
Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 1: In Bridgewater, Hannah Randolph had two goals and assisted on another to spark the Eagles (14-1-2, 7-0-2 ODAC) to a conference victory, remaining unbeaten in league play.
Sydney Davis played in goal for Bridgewater and saved a pair of shots.
Women’s Field Hockey
Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 0: In Ashland, Alaina McCoy had a pair of goals to lead the way for the Yellow Jackets, who outshot Bridgewater 24-6. Brooke Hamm made 11 saves for the Eagles, who fell to 6-11 and 3-5 in the ODAC.
Washington & Lee 9, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Alexis Parks and Peyton Tysinger each had a pair of goals and added an assist as the Generals remained unbeaten on the season.
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Mary Washington 2: In Bridgewater, Jessica Bissmeyer had 18 kills and 14 digs and Ashley Casey added 16 kills and 10 digs as Bridgewater (13-12) pulled out a five-set match against visiting Mary Washington.
