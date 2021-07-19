Frankie Ritter went 2-for-5 at the plate and scored twice for New Market as the Shockers beat Broadway 3-1 on Sunday in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
Nick Goode also had a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Shockers while Joel Smith threw a complete game four-hitter. Smith struckout seven Bruins and didn’t allow an earned run. Bryce Turner went 1-for-2 and drew a walk to lead the way for Broadway, which got seven solid innings from Jacob Bell on the mound.
Bell struck out seven and allowed just one earned run, but didn’t get a decision.
New Market 6, Elkton 3: Henry Delavergne went 3-for-5 at the plate and scored two runs Saturday as New Market held off Elkton. Pearce Bucher had a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Shockers.
Kirk Messick scattered seven hits over eight innings, allowing three earned runs to pick up the wn.
