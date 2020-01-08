Freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) scored a career-high 17 points to lead a balanced attack as Bridgewater won at home Wednesday 69-61 over Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball.
Nina Novosel, Ahlia Moone and Claire Mocarski each added 14 points for the Eagles (5-8, 4-2 in ODAC), who led 20-9 after the first quarter and 49-40 going into the fourth quarter. Madison Baum had 10 assists for BC.
Randolph-Macon sophomore guard Cheridan Hatfield (Wilson Memorial) had three points and four steals.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 80, Shenandoah 79: DJ Hill had a game-high and career-high 31 points and nine rebounds as Eastern Mennonite won on the road Wednesday at Shenandoah 80-79, with Hill hitting the winning shot with six seconds left.
The Royals (3-10, 1-3) were also aided by Tim Jones, who had 18 points.
Washington & Lee 76, Bridgewater 62: Will Bowser had 16 points and Liam Caswell had 14, but Bridgewater lost on the road 76-62 to Washington & Lee. The Eagles trailed 35-27 at halftime in Lexington and fell to 6-8, 2-3. Chandler Murray added 12 points for BC.
Kier Paces George Mason In Loss
Justin Kier (Spotswood) had 11 points for George Mason, but the Patriots lost at home to St. Bonaventure 61-49. He has 1,102 career points.
EMU Elevates Assistant Coaches On Interim Basis
Eastern Mennonite University announced the interim elevation of assistant track and field coaches John Denlinger and Ryan Shepard. They will take on additional duties this spring semester following the departure of assistant Erick Camodeca.
Denlinger coordinates the shot put, weight throw and sprints, while Shepard coaches the long jump, triple jump, high jump, pole vault and hurdles.
— DN-R Sports Desk
