PENN LAIRD — Stephanie Ouderkirk scored 15 points Monday as Spotswood won at home 57-33 over Louisa County in girls basketball.
Lexi Bennington-Horton added 13 points for the Trailblazers (9-2) while Abby Branner had 11 and MacKenzie Freeze scored nine.
In other prep games Monday:
Eastern Mennonite 47, Stuart Hall 35: Avery Nussbaum had 16 points and Halie Mast added 15 as Eastern Mennonite earned a 47-35 non-conference win over Stuart Hall in Staunton.
Maya Ferrell added 10 points for the Flames (7-2).
Luray 44, Central 36: In Woodstock, Emilee Weakley scored 26 points and added six rebounds and five steals as Luray defeated Central 44-36.
Brynlee Burrill added eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (11-1).
In college news:
EMU’s Hill Named ODAC Player Of The Week
DJ Hill, a junior for Eastern Mennonite, was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) player of the week. The forward from Woodbridge had 31 points Wednesday against Shenandoah, with the game-winning shot in the final seconds. He had 13 points Saturday against Randolph. EMU hosts national powerhouse Randolph-Macon on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 6 in the nation this week in d3hoops.com.
Three Golds For EMU
Eastern Mennonite University took three golds in indoor track and field at Shenandoah University in Winchester on Sunday: Isaac Alderfer of Broadway High in the mile at 4:33.34; Alijah Johnson in the 200 in 22.85; and Tahira Bakare in the 60 meters in 8.12 — the second-best time in school history.
— DN-R Sports Desk
