Chance Church dropped 26 points as Eastern Mennonite ran away with an 84-40 rout of Fishburne Military Academy in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball action in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Aviwe Mahlong added 15 points for the Flames (12-1, 5-0 VIC) while Nick Jones and Will Hess each added 12. Sean Cardoza, who was playing in his first game of the season after offseason Achilles surgery, finished with five points for EMHS.
In other local sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Stuarts Draft 84, Waynesboro 59: Freddie Watkins had 19 points as Stuarts Draft picked up an impressive 84-59 non-district win over Waynesboro at WHS.
Ryan Riley added 18 points for the Cougars (5-6) in the victory while Luke Young (18) and Damien Fisher (17) led the Little Giants (6-4) in scoring.
Ouderkirk Named McDonald’s All-American Nominee
Spotswood senior forward Stephanie Ouderkirk has been nominated for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game.
Ouderkirk, a James Madison signee and defending Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year, is averaging 15.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-1 forward is the first player in Trailblazers program history to earn the honor and is one of 14 players nominated in the state of Virginia.
JMU Soccer Players Honored
Senior Haley Crawford and junior Ebony Wiseman of James Madison were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State Women’s Soccer team. Wiseman had seven goals and three assists in her first season with the Dukes. Crawford ended her career with 34 assists — the third-most in school history.
JMU Football Players Gain More Accolades
Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka and Liam Fornadel were named to the 2019 Athlon Sports Postseason All-American football team. Carter has signed with representation and has been taking part in workouts for pro chances at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. JMU tied North Dakota State and Montana with three selections.
Shifflett Shines For Bridgewater
Freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) has started the first 15 games for Bridgewater College in basketball and is averaging 7.1 points and 2.5 steals per game. The Eagles host Hollins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. while the BC men entertain Hampden-Sydney at 2 p.m. in an ODAC twinbill.
— DN-R Sports Desk
