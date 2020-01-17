James Madison rebounded from its first Colonial Athletic Association loss to beat host UNC Wilmington 66-58 Friday night.
Kamiah Smalls scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Dukes (12-3, 3-1 CAA) played without fellow senior Kayla Cooper-Williams, who leads the CAA in both rebounds and blocked shots.
Several JMU players stepped up in her absence, including freshman Rayne Tucker on the defensive end. Tucker played 24 minutes and scored just two points, but had five rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.
Jackie Benitez scored 12 points and Madison Green added 10 for JMU while another freshman, Kiki Jefferson, had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
"I was really proud of our team tonight," JMU coach Sean O'Regan said on the Dukes' radio broadcast. "I thought we had a really good team effort. For me, I'm really proud of how we stepped up. We won the rebound battle without Kayla. I thought we played a really steady game."
Gigi Smith scored 14 points to lead the Seahawks (5-11, 2-3) while Chinyere Bell added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
JMU returns to action Sunday when it travels to College of Charleston (9-7, 2-3) to take on a Cougars team that got off to a solid start in CAA play before dropping three straight - including a Thursday night loss to the same Towson team that knocked off the Dukes last week.
The Cougars are led by a trio of guards all averaging double figures. Latrice Perkins is scoring 13.7 points per night while Deja Ford and Tyler Collins are each putting up more than 12 points per game. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
In other local action Friday:
Girls Basketball
Broadway 59, Rockbridge County 44: In Lexington, Emma Bacon scored 23 points as Broadway stayed unbeaten in Valley District play with a 59-44 win over Rockbridge County.
A.C. Swartz added 11 photos for the Gobblers (4-9, 3-0 Valley) while Hannah Phares and Aliza Lokey finished with seven apiece.
Turner Ashby 64, Waynesboro 23: In Bridgewater, Becca Shiflet had 21 points and five steals as Turner Ashby ran away with a 64-23 Valley District rout of Waynesboro.
Addie Riner added 13 points for the Knights (13-1, 2-1 Valley) while Jenna Skelton had eight points and Alyssa Swartley and Leah Kiracofe had six apiece.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 42: Caleb Williams scored 21 points as Broadway earned a 54-42 win over Rockbridge County in Valley District action at BHS.
Nate Tinnell added 16 points for the Gobblers (11-4, 2-1 Valley).
Waynesboro 60, Turner Ashby 57: Dayvon Young had 20 points as Waynesboro got back on track with a 60-57 Valley District win over Turner Ashby at WHS.
Damien Fisher added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Little Giants (7-4, 1-2 Valley) while Luke Young added 13 points.
For the Knights (3-10, 0-3 Valley), Ethan Gerber had 20 points while Garret Spruhan had 13 and Orion Angelopulos finished with 10.
East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50: In Elkton, Tyce McNair dropped a season-high 27 points as East Rockingham stayed unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a 71-50 win over Rappahannock County.
Cooper Keyes, Kyle Evick and Xavier Butler finished with five points apiece for the Eagles (12-2, 6-0 Bull Run) in the victory.
Page County 43, Clarke County 40: In Berryville, Page County bounced back from its first Bull Run District loss of the year with a gritty 43-40 win over Clarke County.
Trey Knight and Chase Combs led the Panthers (7-6, 5-1 Bull Run) with 10 points each.
Hill Named Athlete Of The Week At EMU
Junior DJ Hill of Woodbridge was named athlete of the week at Eastern Mennonite University. That came after he was named Monday as player of the week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference for basketball. He had the game-winning shot last week at Shenandoah.
JMU Product Notes Passing Of Former MLB Owner
The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that former owner David Glass passed away last week at the age of 85. Jeff Garber, a former shortstop for JMU, was drafted by the Royals in 1988, played in the minors for the club through 1995 and was a minor league instructor for Kansas City.
"Definitely sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Garber wrote to the Daily News-Record. Garber is now an instructor with the Washington Nationals and leaves Feb. 9 for spring training. Former JMU standout Lorenzo Bundy is the new manager for the Mets' Double-A team in the Eastern League.
Baseball, Softball Openers Near
Local college baseball teams will open the season soon. EMU opens Feb. 8 at North Carolina Wesleyan, JMU is at North Carolina State on Feb. 14 and Bridgewater plays DeSales in North Carolina on Feb. 15.
The first games in softball are: JMU versus Texas Tech in Clearwater, Florida on Feb. 14; Bridgewater at home with Penn State-Altoona on Feb. 22 and EMU is at Southern Virginia on Feb. 27.
- DN-R Sports Desk
