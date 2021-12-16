BROADWAY GOBBLERS

Coach: Brian Phillips (sixth season)

District: Valley

Key Returners: Jackson Wells, sophomore, 160; Drake Garrison, sophomore, 170; Aidan Wimer, junior, 182

Key Losses: Reid Garrison, 160; Yee Ung, 280

Promising Newcomers: Feodor Dronov, sophomore, 138; Caiden Jones, freshman, 152 Ryan Rager, freshman, 285

EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES

Coach: David Kisling (third season)

District: Bull Run

Key Losses: Tanner Baugher, 132

Promising Newcomers: Jake Dibb, freshman; Kristian Hearn, freshman; Grant Malin, freshman; Gwendolyn Sartain, freshman

FORT DEFIANCE INDIANS

Coach: Gary Kinzer (ninth season)

District: Shenandoah

Key Returners: Wyatt Fitzgerald, senior, 113; Ty Thornton, , senior, 120; Chase Hite, , junior 132; Alex McLaren, sophomore, 145; Coy Brown, senior, 152; Jesse Cook, senior, 285

Key Losses: Corbyn Bryant, 170

Promising Newcomers: Landon Yoder, freshman, 126; Nate Smoker, junior, 160; Aaron Bailey, sophomore, 195

HARRISONBURG BLUE STREAKS

Coach: Jonathan Middleton (first season)

District: Valley

Key Returners: Benny Ramsey, senior; Ray Tirado, junior; Roman Chornoblavskyl, junior

Promising Newcomers: Nahem Andu, freshman; Israel Cano, freshman; Izaack Cruz Gonzalez, freshman; Isaias Hernandez Carrera, freshman; Aron Medhin, freshman; Alejandro Muro Cano, freshman; Rashad Parham, sophomore; Adrian Martinez, sophomore; Samuel Katykhin, sophomore; Kevin Castillo Sarmiento, sophomore, Charlie Blair III, sophomore; Shana Al Sindi, sophomore

PAGE COUNTY PANTHERS

Coach: Joey Soltis (sixth season)

District: Bull Run

Key Returners: Karma Guinn, sophomore, 106; Aidan Painter, senior, 138; Hagan Bradley, senior, 195

Promising Newcomers: Kaylee Campbell, freshman, 113; Jordan Hedrick-Sapanca, freshman, 220/285

SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS

Coach: Morgan Forloines (first season)

District: Valley

Key Returners: Matt Ford, senior, 126; Josh Hartman, senior, 145

Promising Newcomers: Dawson Simons, freshman, 138; James Rios, sophomore, 152; Owen Hartman, sophomore, 182

TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS

Coach: Marshall Smiley (12th season)

District: Valley

Key Returners: Bryce Farley, senior, 105; Jay Bowman, sophomore, 126

Promising Newcomers: Daniel Rogers, junior, 132

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.