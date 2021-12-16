BROADWAY GOBBLERS
Coach: Brian Phillips (sixth season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Jackson Wells, sophomore, 160; Drake Garrison, sophomore, 170; Aidan Wimer, junior, 182
Key Losses: Reid Garrison, 160; Yee Ung, 280
Promising Newcomers: Feodor Dronov, sophomore, 138; Caiden Jones, freshman, 152 Ryan Rager, freshman, 285
EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES
Coach: David Kisling (third season)
District: Bull Run
Key Losses: Tanner Baugher, 132
Promising Newcomers: Jake Dibb, freshman; Kristian Hearn, freshman; Grant Malin, freshman; Gwendolyn Sartain, freshman
FORT DEFIANCE INDIANS
Coach: Gary Kinzer (ninth season)
District: Shenandoah
Key Returners: Wyatt Fitzgerald, senior, 113; Ty Thornton, , senior, 120; Chase Hite, , junior 132; Alex McLaren, sophomore, 145; Coy Brown, senior, 152; Jesse Cook, senior, 285
Key Losses: Corbyn Bryant, 170
Promising Newcomers: Landon Yoder, freshman, 126; Nate Smoker, junior, 160; Aaron Bailey, sophomore, 195
HARRISONBURG BLUE STREAKS
Coach: Jonathan Middleton (first season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Benny Ramsey, senior; Ray Tirado, junior; Roman Chornoblavskyl, junior
Promising Newcomers: Nahem Andu, freshman; Israel Cano, freshman; Izaack Cruz Gonzalez, freshman; Isaias Hernandez Carrera, freshman; Aron Medhin, freshman; Alejandro Muro Cano, freshman; Rashad Parham, sophomore; Adrian Martinez, sophomore; Samuel Katykhin, sophomore; Kevin Castillo Sarmiento, sophomore, Charlie Blair III, sophomore; Shana Al Sindi, sophomore
PAGE COUNTY PANTHERS
Coach: Joey Soltis (sixth season)
District: Bull Run
Key Returners: Karma Guinn, sophomore, 106; Aidan Painter, senior, 138; Hagan Bradley, senior, 195
Promising Newcomers: Kaylee Campbell, freshman, 113; Jordan Hedrick-Sapanca, freshman, 220/285
SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS
Coach: Morgan Forloines (first season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Matt Ford, senior, 126; Josh Hartman, senior, 145
Promising Newcomers: Dawson Simons, freshman, 138; James Rios, sophomore, 152; Owen Hartman, sophomore, 182
TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS
Coach: Marshall Smiley (12th season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Bryce Farley, senior, 105; Jay Bowman, sophomore, 126
Promising Newcomers: Daniel Rogers, junior, 132
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.