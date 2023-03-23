Gallery Notice
The Arts & Artisans Fine Art Gallery is now open. The Warehouse Art Gallery is in transition.
Artwork at the Artisans
Great selection of paintings by Wes & Eileen Porter, Jean Moyer, Gary Saylor, KC Werner & five other regional, & national artists. Beautiful pottery by artists Jim Lieb, Reese Miller, & Cathie Miranda, sculptures by Lis Sabol & Victoria Britto, linocut/prints by Charmaine Shaw. Wonderful selection of clothing by Charleen Johnston & jewelry by Susan Latta & Susan Rocke. Very nice selection and price range of artwork throughout the Gallery.
Current Gallery Information
Arts & Artisans Fine Art Gallery, 4 East Main Street, Luray, Va. 22835
Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 12-5 pm, or by chance or for an appointment, call 540-578-4756.
Operated by the Page Valley Arts Council, a 501 C3 non-profit, graciously accepting donations.
Warehouse Art Gallery, 3054 US Hwy 21 West, Luray 22835, lurayart@gmail.com, 540-742-3620. Making progress and opening in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.