The Arts Council of the Valley awards Advancing the Arts grants twice yearly.
The ACV announced eight award recipients for the fall 2021 grant cycle, according to a press release. The money totaled over $9,000, the release says.
The purpose of the grants is to support local artists and arts initiatives. Grants are awarded in two categories: art educators and individual artists.
Arts for Education grants were awarded to representatives of Second Home Learning Center, Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, Eastern Mennonite University Multicultural Student Services and Lacey Spring Elementary School, the press release says.
The projects include Artistry with Foundations in Literacy, a program that will take place at Lacey Spring Elementary School. The program will introduce students to diverse art forms through literature, the release says.
Creative Inspiration grants for individual artists were awarded to Corrie Lynn Green, Ben Schlabach, Nicholas Gekoskie and Cara Walton, according to the release.
The projects include Green’s The Appalachian Project, a collection of original ballads about life in the region, the release says.
All projects in this grant cycle will be completed before May 31.
Applications are open for spring 2022 grants. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 11. More information can be found at valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants. Awardees are eligible for one grant per calendar year.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.