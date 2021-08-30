The Arts Council of the Valley's September First Fridays Downtown program includes in-person opening receptions at several locations Friday to kick off Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance's Best.Weekend.Ever. event that weekend.
September arts experiences include First Friday at the Depot, hosted by Gaines Group Architects, from 5 to 8 p.m. Masks are required for this event featuring photography by Cara Walton and colored pencil drawings by Andrea Konstant.
Hess Financial will open "Painted Songs," an exhibition of acrylic art by Doris Martin, with a reception 5 to 8 p.m.
Horizon Gifts will host a "Meet the Artist," event with sketches by Lindsay Nyquist Sept. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.
OASIS Fine Art & Craft opens "Forms/Sculpture," an exhibition of work by OASIS artists Barbara Camph and Ellen Fairchild-Flugel with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ten Thousand Villages will launch an exhibition of macrame by Ruby Hostetler of Paper Nest Studios, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Virginia Quilt Museum is offering discounted admission from 4 to 6 p.m. for "Bindings of the Valley" and "Deeds not Words," traditional and art quilts.
Smith House Galleries will host an in-person opening reception for "Here + There: Exploring Multi-Layered Identity Through Photography" and "The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative to Ageism," held over until Sept. 24 in the Upstairs Gallery. Both shows are viewable Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are available online at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.
Wilson Downtown Gallery will host an opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. for "Around the World and Back Again," an exhibition of oil on canvas paintings by Justin Poole.
Other participating venues include Arts Incarnate, Dancing with Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Heritage Bakery & Café, Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, the little Gallery Underground, Look West Gallery @ the Mark-It, The Oliver Art House, Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Restless Moons Brewing and the Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk's Office.
— Staff Report
