The next Harrisonburg International Festival will be deferred to 2022, according to a Tuesday press release.
The International Festival planning team announced Tuesday the 2021 event will be cancelled due to pandemic-related difficulties. In 2020, the festival was held virtually. Traditionally held on the last Saturday in September, the event’s anticipated to return next year with a full offering of global food, entertainment, artisans and educational activities.
This year, organizers are exploring a scaled-down “Global Village” event in place of the full festival with details forthcoming. The annual event established in 1997 is a program of the FairField Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.