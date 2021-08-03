International Festival

Safina Shaikh gets a henna tattoo from Sehzeen Sumbal at the 2019 Harrisonburg International Festival.

The next Harrisonburg International Festival will be deferred to 2022, according to a Tuesday press release.

The International Festival planning team announced Tuesday the 2021 event will be cancelled due to pandemic-related difficulties. In 2020, the festival was held virtually. Traditionally held on the last Saturday in September, the event’s anticipated to return next year with a full offering of global food, entertainment, artisans and educational activities.

This year, organizers are exploring a scaled-down “Global Village” event in place of the full festival with details forthcoming. The annual event established in 1997 is a program of the FairField Center.

