The sound of live music and chatter filled Main Street, giving everyone a chance to connect with the community and fully experience downtown Harrisonburg in the Best.Weekend.Ever festival on Saturday.
The festival, started by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance to welcome people back to downtown life after COVID-19, had events for anyone and everyone this year, from farm animal petting zoos to vendors to obstacles for dogs.
Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said several thousand people had been through the festival throughout the day.
“We’ve had an incredible turnout … We couldn’t be happier because this is the festival to show off the best of Harrisonburg,” Dono said. “Seeing everyone happy and having a good time just makes it all worth it.”
Harrisonburg also celebrated World Refugee Day at the festival with Church World Service, highlighting the refugee community in the area with food, awards and music.
“This celebration is bittersweet,” CWS Virginia Director Savannah Lepley said. “It’s a reminder that while we are proud of all that new Americans bring to our communities, we must address … It's in these moments of dissonance that we should find the impetus to act. We hope that this event and the paradox it represents is a catalyst for change.”
Yousef Rabie, an attendee at the World Refugee Day ceremony, comes out every year but attended because his father was being recognized with an award for his work in the community. Rabie encouraged people not to generalize the refugee community.
“It’s a very broad term … approach it with an open mindset. A lot of us came over here as refugees, depending on how far back you go,” Rabie said.
Jesse Payne and Rhiannon Bloom, two attendees, came out to the festival because Payne was playing music and to support local businesses. Bloom said seeing all of the different ways people expressed their talent was her favorite part of the weekend.
On West Water Street, skateboarders flew up and down the street, trying new tricks and taking advantage of the weather. The event was held in front of Wonder Skate Shop, where the owner Jesse Hammer said they had put out extra ramps for people to use every year for the festival.
Skater and owner of The Golden Pony, Paul Sommers, said it was nice to be able to use the small skate street to catch up with friends.
“It’s great just to have a place where everybody can meet up, skate with each other, be together, share community,” Sommers said. “Everybody in the skate community here loves the chance to get together all at one time … especially when we don’t have a skate park right now. It’s kind of like a family reunion.”
Opening up to Main Street, a kids zone allowed children to meet farm animals and explore farm equipment, go into the Explore More Discover Museum and do plenty of art projects set up by Oasis Fine Art & Crafts. Susan Elliott, a volunteer for OASIS Fine Art & Craft, helped with a collaborative art project, where community members could add dots and make their mark. Elliott said this way, everyone in the community participated in a work of art.
Elliott moved to Harrisonburg from Northern Virginia four years ago, and this was her first time participating in the festival.
“The children were excited. The parents were supportive,” Elliott said. “It was just a very uplifting day … I was so excited because I’m from Northern Virginia, and here there’s such a strong sense of community.”
