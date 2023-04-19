A new generation of creatives are preparing to graduate with Bridgewater College’s digital media art degree after a senior showcase April 17 – 28.
The rich variety of work springing from the Digital Media Art at Bridgewater College is on display this week as seniors proudly showcase their final pieces of work before graduation. The showcase, titled “From the Surreal to the Sublime” is the culmination of four years of research, experimentation, development and refinement of the skills and creativity of the students.
Just four of the more than two dozen students displaying work this week demonstrate the broad range of talents and passions inspired by the course, from painting to videography, graphic design, photography and graphic novel creation.
Samwise Wells explores their art through the medium of painting with acrylic, with a senior thesis that aims to reveal the “queer experience of growing up in a conservative community” through a series of powerful pieces inspired by real-life experiences. An AP STEM student in High School, Wells discovered a love of art and its potential for communicating a deeply personal experience. With the inspiration and guidance of Professor Nan R. Covert, Wells discovered a powerful voice and perfect medium for sharing, exploring, and challenging their experiences.
One of the pieces on display during the showcase is ‘Memorial’, a painting with a haunting depiction of extinguished candles paying tribute to Brianna Ghey, a young transgender teenager murdered in the UK in February this year.
Referring to a key painting in their showcase Wells described that it explored “the idea that the people that love you really want to keep you safe, but sometimes that means hiding a part of who you are.”
Karl Lance Gabb combines an entrepreneurial spirit with a talent for videography and film making. For Gabb’s showcase he is presenting a two-part documentary series titled “Under the Hood” that he created around his other great passion, cars.
‘I’ve always liked all things mechanical’ said Gabb, who explained his earliest career goal was to be an engineer, however a talent for videography has taken him in another very exciting direction.
Gabb got his start in documenting his life and passions on film using his parents video camera at just age 15, going on to start his own media company Lekkerbru Media at 17, with the aim of proving accessibly priced, high quality video products to small businesses.
Photography is the chosen medium of Lauren Kronzer, who is presenting a series of photographs titled “In the Shadows.”
Capturing a pastel palette through creative uses of light and shadow, Kronzer returns to the beginning of her photography experience of shooting still life with everyday objects but with the maturity and experience of a creative artist, including surreal interactions between the objects and human shadows, shot in real time through a clever use of angle and lighting.
Kronzer got her start in photography with her high school newspaper and, over the years, has moved into a more artistic and less documentary use of the lens.
Kevin Turner Jr. is a digital media art and computer science double major and utilizes both these two fields in an exciting combination of creativity and technical skill, focused on functionality of websites and software while considering the psychological and narrative effects of a great aesthetic.
For his senior thesis, Turner developed a total rebrand for the Jackson Blacksmith Shop in Goochland, Va. The Jackson Blacksmith Shop was founded in 1880 by freed slave Henry Jackson and has remained in his family since. Now registered as a historic landmark and educational resource sharing the history of blacksmithing, Turner brought all his creativity and technical skill to design a modern yet historically enticing design for print and web media, shirts, business cards and banners.
Turner credits his parents influence in centering academic achievement, and this final showcase gives a potent glimpse the potential future payoff for this dynamic artist.
The Digital Media Art showcase exhibition can be seen at Bridgewater College in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery and at a variety of locations around campus. The Beverly Perdue Art Gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to midnight on Sunday.
For more information on the exhibition https://www.bridgewater.edu/events-news/news/bridgewater-college-seniors-to-display-works-in-group-exhibition-april-17-28/
