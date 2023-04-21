This summer Eastern Mennonite University will again welcome young students from 4th – 12th grade for a one-of-a-kind intensive musical theater training experience.
Starting June 26, for the second year, young theater enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn the essential skills of this craft including singing, dancing, acting, improvisation and even some script writing from professional artists and EMU theater students. This three-week intensive program, all culminating in public performances.
This exciting program was a longtime dream for EMU’s Theater Program Director Justin Poole, and NYC-based creative collaborator and professional dancer Ellie De Waal.
“The idea came about years ago,” said Poole. “Then post-pandemic we just said, ‘let’s go for it.'"
And go for it they did. With the support of EMU and generous donations, the program launched to great success in the summer of 2022, with a self-created story including a variety of Broadway hits by a junior group and a fully staged and costumed production of Mamma Mia! by a senior group.
This year the summer musical theater program will again be delivered in two parts, with junior students, rising 4th to 8th graders, taking part Monday, June 26 - Saturday, July 15, and seniors, rising 9th to 12th graders from Monday, July 24 - Sunday, August 13. Each day will run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., giving the nearest possible experience of the thrill and intensity of the professional rehearsal room for young people.
Junior attendees will again create their show, using improvisation and original writing, along with a collection of some of Broadway's best-loved musical hits.
“They come up with their own stories [which] reveals their creativity," Poole said. The senior program takes a different direction and will, in just three weeks, rehearse and stage the hit musical "The Adams Family." A challenge for both groups in a three-week program, but the staff and creatives are confident.
Hot off the success of their sell-out production of "Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812," this creative team will hold nothing back in supporting other young performers in achieving the heights of musical theater excellence, bringing all their experience, support and skill to the young performers to achieve their goals.
The professional team putting the young performers through their paces will include Poole, De Waal, Jim Clemmens as musical director, Shannon Dove who is EMU’s theater technical director and designer, and EMU resident costume designer Rachel Herrick. Joining this incredible team of artists will be EMU student counselors Thaddeus Jackson, Greta Schrag and Hannah Landis. Both Landis and Schrag shared the title role of Natasha in EMU’s latest hit production, so they have lots of fresh experience to share with their camp participants.
Landis, who will be spending the first part of the summer volunteering in South America before returning to Harrisonburg to pass on her theater skills, said “We work hard to make sure that every kid can shine ... I would love to have done something like this as a kid. There wasn’t the opportunity.”
The proof of any program such as this is the benefit to the young participants, something that is passionately spoken about by parents Gloria Rhodes, mother to 2022 camp participant Mac Rhodes-Lehman, and Diana Padgett, mother to daughters Helen and Evelyn who also attended in 2022. Both mothers spoke of seeing their children in a powerful new light, outside of the usual context, exploring and creating in ways that are so critical to a young person.
“It's really fun to see who your kid is in public. We experience our kids in private in the household. It's a chance for me to see in public how other people see my kid,” said Rhodes. “Seeing how they are interacting with the world — they are different.”
Padgett, herself a scientist with no performance experience, said, “It's a very proud moment to be able to go and see what they have done in three weeks. It's a very exciting way to see your child emerge from your daily routine.”
Another powerful benefit is the experience of community created in any performance endeavor, something that EMU, the professional creative team and parents alike really value for the participants.
“The community is so self-affirming and character-building,” Said Padgett. “The peer group, the directors [ ] a group of individuals that can work on a common goal”
Rhodes echoed this benefit saying, “It's also a teamwork experience. It requires team building — thinking about your part in how it contributes to the whole.”
Community building being at the core of the work of EMU is perhaps the secret of their success in theatrical endeavors, with the community being the cornerstone of any successful theater program, workshop or production.
When speaking about the content of the camp, Poole said it was about “developing strong community ties, collaboration, creativity, improvisation, singing, dancing, acting skills. But what's most important is those relationships that come out of it.”
The arts of all kinds can offer innumerable benefits to young people taking part, in confidence building, identity-forming, idea sharing, creative problem solving, social and team building skills. An offer of training of this caliber, for a three-week intensive experience for young people, so close to home, should not be missed.
On why young people and parents should consider signing up for a spot, 2022 camp participant Evelyn Padgett said, "I would encourage people to participate. It was a great learning experience, and it was very inspiring to me. The directors are very encouraging to you when you are trying new things out and being creative."
Visit https://emu.edu/summer-musical-theatre/ for more information, costs and how to sign up for this one-of-a-kind program. Need-based scholarships are also available, with an application on the website. If anyone would like more information on how to support the program with scholarship donations, contact justin.poole@emu.edu.
