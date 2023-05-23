Explore More Discovery Museum celebrates 20 years of inspiring young learners by unveiling a new mural on Newman Avenue.
Explore More Discovery Museum was founded in 2002 by Lisa and Brian Shull, along with a dedicated group of community members, with the mission of providing a hands on children’s museum.
Starting life as a mobile museum, and then seven years as the "Harrisonburg Children’s Museum" located on N. Main Street, in 2010 the museum opened as the Explore More Discovery Museum at its current home on South Main.
To date the museum attracts visitors from around the region and over the years has greatly expanded it’s offer of exhibits, classes, camps and workshops that reflect different aspects of the local community.
With such a rich history of engaging young minds, a 20th anniversary celebration would encapsulate the inspiration and joy of the museums mission, and in this case it does, and was even conceived by one of the young minds so inspired by the museum itself.
The artists responsible for the mural, local graphic designers Matt Leech and Tim Skirven, got the idea from a conversation with Leech’s 8-year old daughter Frankie Leech.
After a visit to the museum, Frankie’s sensitive aesthetic eye was put off that the outside of the building was not as fun as the inside.
“She said, ‘its just so tan here,’” Leech explained. “She has a great eye and a large personality.”
Being keen on the beautification of community spaces, and keen to “move paint around” again, Leech and Skirven took on the project under the name of their new mural business "Earth Surprise Murals."
Leech and Skirven, who were roommates during their study at JMU, have known each other 20 years and have worked on a handful of mural projects over the years. Recently they made the commitment to starting a company.
"The access and equity of a mural removes barriers for the enjoyment of art," Leech said.
Leech said the experience of working outside on such a large piece of work was “particularly exciting as it’s my home town, went to school here, then I went away and came back. I’ve been a resident for 10 years now. Usually work at a desk. This reinvigorated my love of downtown Harrisonburg and this community in general,” he said, describing the whole process as an, “overwhelmingly positive experience."
Bringing the fun, energy and positivity of the Explore More Discovery Museum to the outside of the building was a key component of the design process for Leech and Skirven.
“Not everyone knows what is going on in that building,” Leech said, adding that each component of the mural is inspired by some exhibit inside the museum.
In a press release, Lisa Shull, executive director of the museum said, “Once we saw Matt’s vision, we were hooked. With feedback from the Museum Board, community members, and the kids, we knew we needed to make this happen!”
While the mural is, according to Leech, “hard to keep a secret”, an official unveiling of the piece will take place as part of Arts Council of the Valley’s “First Friday’s” initiative, on June 6. At the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the museum will be free of charge for entry and will have a special mural inspired art project for children to take part in, additionally the public will be able to meet the artists.
For more information on the Explore More Discovery Museum, it’s history and current exhibits visit https://www.iexploremore.com/ or for more information about Matt Leech, Tim Skirven and Earth Surprise Murals, visit https://www.earthsurprise.com/
