The James Madison University Forbes Center announced its upcoming masterpiece season over a series of in-person events in June.
The upcoming season includes 25 masterpiece events and is sponsored by Kathy Moran Wealth Group.
The season opens on Sept. 10 with “Songstress Sojourn,” a new showcase featuring singer-songwriters from the Shenandoah Valley, presented in partnership with WMRA. The season includes the three-day Contemporary Music Festival including Grammy-nominated musicians, and Piano4-té, performances on up to four Steinways by JMU piano faculty.
“Holidayfest” and the JMU Symphony Honors Concert return by popular demand. The JMU Opera Theater will perform the Broadway opera “Street Scene” by Kurt Weill and Gilbert and Sullivan’s satirical operetta “The Gondoliers.” The School of Theater and Dance will present “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” by William Shakespeare, and “Head Over Heels,” a musical set to the tunes of the Go-Go's, and eight-time Tony winning musical “Once.”
Dance events include “Dancescapes” featuring JMU’'s Virginia Repertory Dance Company and “New Voices in Dance” with JMU’s Contemporary Dance Ensemble.
“Encore” masterpiece performances for the Forbes Center include but are not limited to Ballet Hispánico, America’s leading Latino dance organization, on Feb. 28-29, “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin – the Queen of Soul,” featuring four-time Grammy winner Karen Clark Sheard and Damien Sneed, who toured with Franklin, on Feb. 17. "Small Island Big Song,” a multimedia musical about ancient seafaring cultures of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, will take place on April 22.
This season’s “Forbes Family Fun” events geared toward younger audiences and families are Catapult, the shadow dance company that was an “America’s Got Talent” season eight finalist, on March 7, and “Fiddlin’ with Stories” featuring Charlotte Blake Allston, master storyteller, and jazz violinist Diane Monroe, who are dedicated to preserving African and African American folktales. This year’s series of “Forbes Family Fun” is sponsored by Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. Catapult and “Fiddlin’ with Stories” will give matinee performances for students in Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Season offerings go on sale to the public on Aug. 2. Tickets are available online, at the Forbes Box Office or by phone.
— Staff Report
