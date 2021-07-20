The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance released the Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk, a self-guided walking tour of public art in the city.
New public artworks this year include the “Language of Love” sculpture by Jeff Guinn and “There’s No Place Like...” mural by Tyler Kauffman.
An online guide to the tour has hours of business for indoor public artworks and descriptions of each installation. Abridged pamphlet guides are available at the Hardesty-Higgins Visitors Center, Smith House Galleries and OASIS Fine Art and Craft.
This project was sponsored by the Gaines Group Architects and received additional funding from HDR and an Advancing the Arts grant from the Arts Council of the Valley.
— Staff Report
