The Arts Council of the Valley announced the lineup of First Friday events taking place on July 2. In addition to receptions at Oasis Fine Art and Craft, the Smith House Galleries and the Wilson Downtown Galleries, a virtual exhibit hosted by the Virginia Quilt Museum, and a music and movie night hosted by the Oliver Art House in Broadway, the Harrisonburg Baptist Church presents an in-person vocal recital and numerous other venues will be open to the public.
The in-person vocal recital presented by Harrisonburg Baptist Church today at 7 p.m. features baritone Michael Richardson and accompanist Jeremiah Padilla on piano. Katherine Archibold will read poetry. The 50-minute performance will take place in the church sanctuary, followed by refreshments on the church lawn.
Other participating locations in July’s First Fridays Downtown include an in-person board games event at Horizons Gifts from 7 to 10 p.m., Arts Incarnate, Dancing with Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Heritage Bakery & Café, Hess Financial, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, the little Gallery Underground, Look West Gallery @ the Mark-It, Park Gables Gallery at VMRC, Restless Moons Brewing, Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk’'s Office and Ten Thousand Villages.
An interactive map of all the participating venues is available on the Arts Council of the Valley’s website.
— Staff Report
