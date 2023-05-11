BROADWAY — Off Broadway Players is a community theater company with a reputation for making bold choices in its season planning.
The troupe is set to take on one of the stage and screen's most memorable, heartbreaking and, yet, beautiful stories, “Steel Magnolias.”
Opening Mother's Day weekend, Robert Harlings' timeless play, which was adapted into the hit movie of the same name in 1989, tells the story of the bond between a group of southern women of different generations.
Unlike the movie, the original stage play takes place in a single setting, the salon owned by Truvy Jones, over several years of Saturday mornings. We see the growth of the womens' relationships, hopes, dreams, fears and the deep love they have for one another.
Based on the real-life experience of losing his sister, Harling lays out a story that is at the same time hilarious and heartbreaking; as the ladies discuss their young group member Shelby’s upcoming wedding; first child; sickness and ultimately her passing. Described by many as the funniest way to cry, the play takes an unflinching look at both the beauty and the pain life can offer through the lens of some of the most endearing characters and relationships to ever be written.
“Steel Magnolias” is a challenging story to tell, but the talented performers and creative team at Off Broadway Players never shy away from a challenge.
With a story as powerful and universal as “Steel Magnolias," it is nearly impossible to have zero emotional connection to the events and characters. Each of the Off Broadway Players actors and creative team working on the piece has built powerful connections to the story, but for Mary Louise Johnston, playing Shelby in this production is a major milestone on a nearly 10-year journey through grief, healing and rebirth.
It is often said that life can imitate art and vice versa, and for Johnston, this is very true of “Steel Magnolias.” At just 19 of age while a student at Salem College, N.C., and a keen performer, Johnston very suddenly lost her mother Kristiann Johnston, who was her biggest supporter in all things creative.
“The entire theater experience was very special to her,” said Johnston. “She was there just about every night for anything I ever did.”
After the devastation of losing her mother at such a young age, Johnston’s life took a new and unexpected path, and family duty called her to leave her passion for performing behind for nearly 10 years. One of her final performances before the unfolding of this family tragedy was as Chava in a Broadway High School production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” However, it would be another deep connection between life and art that would call her back to the stage.
Johnston remembers, significantly, that her late mother was a huge fan of the 1989 movie version of “Steel Magnolias,” in particular Julia Roberts who played Shelby, and they watched it together many times.
“I specifically remember how hard she cried,” Johnston said, recalling Kristiann's reaction to the tragic ending of the movie. “Oh my gosh, she cried. It’s a good 20 minutes from that moment to the end of the movie, and she just cried and cried … I think she had seen it more times than she would probably want to admit.”
From her daughters' description, the late Kristiann Johnston comes across as the quite the mother, raising her family with love, encouragement and support, dedicating herself to a career as a teacher, and even worked for many years to support hundreds of foster children and their families through Children’s Services of Virginia.
Indeed Johnston described her mothers' memorial service as “standing room only," which even years later her daughter relays with deep admiration for the woman that continues to inspire her today.
When Johnston attended a performance of last year's Off Broadway Players production of “The Christmas Story” with her partner Evan, she saw a flyer advertising auditions for “Steel Magnolias.”
“He remembered sitting down with me in that theater and me saying ‘that’s my dream role, I want to be Shelby,” she said.
So after years away, Johnston took the leap and auditioned, taking inspiration from her late mother and still finding comfort in her past encouragement and support.
“She used to say, ‘you don't have to be perfect, but’ … she would say ‘you will understand better when you are an adult’ and I do," Johnston said.
Feeling her mother's influence on her own personality and taking inspiration from her in the creation of the role of Shelby, Johnston described the profound relationships she has built with the other ladies in the cast, another testament to the power of community theater.
“Being in a group with these women has created very strong friendships that I know will last for a very long time,” she said. “My mom was a part of it for sure, everything I do creatively I do with her in mind.”
Director and Off Broadway Players President-Elect Jeff Obenschain realized early in the process the enormous potential of directing such a play with a cast of strong, talented women.
“These ladies are incredibly talented, generous, very easy to direct, easy to get along with," Obenschain said. "They are very much invested in the idea of collaboration. I get their input, let them make the characters their own.”
The whole play is played out by just six actors, Terri Hoover as salon owner Truvy Jones, Madeline Owen as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, Elke Schmacker who plays Clairee Belcher, Lori Smilowitz as Mary Lynn Eatenton, Dee White as Ouiser Boudreaux, and Mary Louise Johnston as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie.
Steel Magnolias can be seen at J. Frank Hilliard Middle School, 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Broadway, 22815 on May 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m. and May 14 and 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets will be available at the door and will be general admission. More information is available online at offbroadwayplayersva.org/index.html.
Terri Hoover, president of the board at the company summed up the importance of theater for all: a sentiment echoed by the entire cast.
“My day job feeds my belly, but the theater feeds my soul," Hoover said.
