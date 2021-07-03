The members of the Off Broadway Players let problems roll right off their backs.
From incorporating virtual productions during the pandemic to plugging a leak that sprung at a rehearsal, the nonprofit theater company has seen it all.
At a recent rehearsal for the upcoming show, a torrential rainstorm caused the building at the rear of the stage to flood mid-scene. Members of the cast and crew rushed mops back and forth between the leak and the supply closet.
“We’ll have to call [WHSV meteorologist] Aubrey Urbanowicz and ask her to turn the rain off during our performances next week,” lead actor Seth Simmers said.
Simmers is playing the role of Christy in the Off Broadway Players’ production of “Be My Baby,” by Ken Ludwig.
The farcical comedy set in the 1960’s takes the audience on a journey by plane and automobile from Scotland to San Francisco.
No drive-in movie, this show features a yellow 1975 Triumph Spitfire parked “on-stage.” The opening scene, and other scenes in the show, take place in the car, complete with sound effects. Props are used to convert the stage into an airport, a hotel room, a restaurant and more.
There will be four performances from Thursday to July 11 at the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department social hall located on North Central Street. The shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7 p.m. The July 11 finale is at 3 p.m.
The fire hall, not usually intended for theater, had to be outfitted with a stage, lighting and a sound system. J.W. Fiske, a member of the troupe, built a set of movable wooden platforms that make up the stage and will be used in future productions. Fiske’s wife, Jean, a member of the women’s ensemble, changes costumes at least three times during the show.
“People change in this show,” Jean Fiske said. “Not only do they change outfits but this is a show where you see characters grow from beginning to end.”
The classic British car is a loaner from a friend in the community and Director Jeff Obenschain said the support from the town of Broadway is invaluable to the nonprofit theater group.
“We’re grateful for this community for coming out to our shows, supporting us financially, and more,” Obenschain said. “We’re grateful to the fire department for letting us use their space.”
As a thank you to the Broadway community, the players are donating all proceeds from ticket sales to the fire department. Each ticket is $10 and the players will accept donations for the department. Tickets will be sold at each show and must be paid for with cash or check.
The theater usually holds performances at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, but the school still has a mask mandate.
The Off Broadway Players have been planning this show on and off for 19 months. The play, originally planned for May of 2020, kept being pushed back a couple of months at a time.
