The VSBA Spring Regional Art Contest leaderboard contained three talented Rockingham County students’ work this month.
Raleigh Bennetch, 5th grade, of Peak View Elementary took third place in the Elementary School Category, Diana Zudilin, 8th grade, of Montevideo Middle School won first place in the Middle School category, and Zoe Earl, 12th grade, of Broadway High School took first place in the High School Contest.
Zoe Earl, a 12th grader from Broadway High School enjoys this win as an eleventh-hour experience of her K-12 education as she prepares to graduate and move on to James Madison University in the fall. Earl has been accepted to the University to study Studio Art and Art Therapy, furthering a dream to have an art career that began in middle school.
For her piece “Open Door,” Earl was interested in exploring the potential of subtle insights into the lives of others from a socio-economic perspective, realizing that the simple act of opening the door to a refrigerator could give a powerful insight into the life of the owner. Like many great artists, Earl admits a tendency toward procrastination until inspiration takes over, working on this piece late into the evening.
As an AP Art student, “Open Door” was one of two pieces required for this assignment and was selected for the contest by teacher Martha Maddox, who Earl credits with introducing her and other students to a vast range of forms and mediums to channel their artistic creativity.
On the back of this success, Earl has been commissioned to create custom art works for several clients, including her science teacher who requested a piece for the home.
Raleigh Bennetch, an extraordinary artistic talent, is currently a 5th grader at Peak View Elementary and created work for an international celebration at the school, taking inspiration from wildlife he came up with a Beaver image as a celebration of Canada.
Bennetch spoke with clear inspiration and great confidence about his preferred mediums of colored pencil mixed with ink and watercolor, a combination that gives his piece a unique mix of textures and details between the background and subject.
“I’ve really gotten into art in the last three years,” said Bennetch. And of his success in the contest he said, “I was pretty excited, this is my first competition”
While he is keen to keep his career options open for the future, Bennetch does imagine art being a big part of his life going forward, and with this strong a start this artist will most likely create some exciting work in the future.
Montevideo Middle School 8th grader Diana Zudilin began enjoying drawing in elementary school, describing hours of listening to podcasts and sketching in her younger days, and after a break in her creativity, took up art again this academic year.
For her piece “Multiverse Beetle,” Zudilin responded to a prompt of incorporating multiple textures into her art, very early on decided she wanted to create a piece depicting something from nature, but with the challenge of using many colors. Finally, she settled on a beetle with its iridescent carapace. Her piece is a striking reexamination of a common creature whose beauty we rarely pause to appreciate.
“When Ms. Ritter said she would submit my work [for the contest] I thought it was really cool but didn’t expect to win,” she said.
Zudilin discovered she had taken first place in the contest by hearing her parents cheering downstairs upon opening the letter informing her of her success.
“My dad lost it, it felt really good,” she said.
The amazing teachers behind these talented students are Rebecca Rogers at Peak View Elementary, who taught Raleigh Bennetch, Samantha Ritter of Montevideo Middle School teacher of Diana Zudilin, and Martha Maddox, at Broadway High School who is the teacher of Zoe Earl.
While these students enjoy their well-deserved success, it is essential, they recognized, to celebrate the tireless teachers behind these talented artists and the teachers of hundreds of other students across the schools of Rockingham County. Daily these teachers inspire and motivate young people across the county to explore the many ways to discover, inform and express through artistic mediums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.