Community Choir Valley Chorale brings a new concert “Of Love, War & Triumph,” a uniquely curated evening of song around the valley with a series of performances exploring the universal stories of transitional moments in life.
Beginning Saturday, April 22, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Staunton, at 7 p.m. — with stops at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal on April 23 at 3 p.m. and Belle Grove Plantation, April 29, at 2 p.m. — Valley Chorale, under the direction of Drew A. Young, will perform a program of varied styles built around John Maclane Schirard’s rarely performed “Three Appalachian Folk Songs of War” — a trilogy that aims to capture the experiences of people in our area during the civil war.
The trilogy of songs explores both the loss and triumph of those in real and metaphorical battles and the loved ones that await their return. Young, said of the musical choices were intentional.
“I take programming very seriously, I don’t like singing things just for the sake of it,” he explained.
The rest of the program and the creative direction behind the choices live up to that standard, with each piece exploring different emotions preset in the trilogy.
“I want an audience to have an active way of having use of the program, for reflection,” Young said.
As an artistic director and conductor, Young aims not only to appeal to the ears of the audience but the imagination also.
“When they hear these sounds, I want pictures to be flowing through the audience’s mind,” he continued. “I would like the audience to expect that they are going to have a journey through their emotions throughout the concert. They are going to see different pictures, like walking through a museum.”
This is an exciting direction for the Chorale, one of the longest-established choruses in the valley. President of the Board of Directors David Freese, who has been with the chorus for 15 years, saidthe message of the music is paramount.
“Drew is very passionate about the message of the evening,” Freese said. “We wanted to sing about the human experience in its entirety — how, through perseverance, hope, faith, how you ultimately triumph.”
The beauty of this concert series is not only in the content. Sara McGuire, a recent arrival in the valley from Chicago, joined the chorus while working from home.
“This has become my creative outlet,” McGuire said. “This is a chance for me to get out and be with a group of people with a specific vision, all working hard”
Freese echoed the importance of being in a space with others, creating together.
“Singing together can be therapeutic,” he said.
In the post-Covid world, Freese believes the arts prove a great way to reconnect
“You need to get off the couch and put the devices down,” Freese aid. “The arts are great for that.”
As the singers and audience come together to share the narratives behind the music, the concert program seeks to be a challenge for both singer and listener alike, introducing many different styles of music and having them all work together to tell a story.
“The challenge is that it’s not all the same type of music, from traditional chorale feel to jazz feel, different chords,” Mcguire said. “You can’t just go in saying ‘this is the feel of the show.’”
And this shifting of styles is no accident.
“I like to make comparisons,” Young said. “I would say each one of these pieces is kind of doing text painting. That is big in my musical world.”
On why joining the chorale for this concert is worth one’s time, David Freese said, “The act of singing can give the soul a weightlessness, not just for the singer but for the listener. It can give you that feeling of floating in water, and we don’t float enough as a society.”
Valley Chorale’s Concert “Of Love, War & Triumph” can be heard and enjoyed April 22 at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Staunton; April 23 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal; and April 29 at 2 p.m. Belle Grove Plantation, Middletown.
For more information on the concert series and the Valley Chorale go to https://www.thevalleychorale.org or call 540-635-4842.
