Applications are now open for the Arts Council of the Valley's fall 2021 Advancing the Arts grant cycle.
Advancing the Arts grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 are awarded in the fall and spring. Grants are awarded to those in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County who advocate lifelong learning in art and community artists to support their professional development.
Since the program’s launch in 2001, ACV has awarded more than $412,000 to area artists and educators.
Free grant information sessions are scheduled via Zoom on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 23 at 5 p.m., and attendance is strongly encouraged for those planning to apply. Links to attend an hourlong session must be requested via email at advancingvalleyarts@gmail.com.
Applications are due Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. for projects occurring between Nov. 1 and May 31. Applications and more details are online at valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.