The Arts Council of the Valley will open a new exhibition at Smith House Galleries with a reception during First Friday Downtown on Sept. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.
“Here + There: Exploring Multi-layered Identity through Photography” is an exhibition of photographic collages made by seven Harrisonburg High School students with diverse backgrounds.
Smith House Galleries also features “The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative to Ageism,” by Deborah Pugh, in the Upstairs Gallery. Both exhibitions run through Sept. 24. Both shows are viewable in person, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and online at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.