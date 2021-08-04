The Arts Council of the Valley named J.P. Gulla the new managing director of Court Square Theater.
According to the Monday press release, Gulla will play a key role in reopening the theater that’s been shuttered since July 1, 2020.
Gulla is a former member of the ACV board of directors, has served in board positions for the Valley Playhouse and was a founding member of the Maryland Shakespeare Festival. Gulla holds master of business administration and master of fine arts degrees from Catholic University of America.
— Staff Report
